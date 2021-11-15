Report: Yankees Show Interest in Free Agent Freddie Freeman

Last week I dug in on the Yankees’ first base possibilities and pretty much dismissed Freddie Freeman. I have not really come off of that. I still believe that he will re-sign with the Braves. Freeman is the face of the franchise, an elite player and was central to the organization winning its first title in a quarter of a century. The reaction in Atlanta would be far worse if the Braves let Freeman go than, for example, the reaction in New York if a year from now the Yankees let Aaron Judge leave.

