ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona Is One Of The Least Obese States In The Country

By Ginny Reese
WWDC DC101
WWDC DC101
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31vmLq_0cxTjuEg00
Photo: Getty Images

Being overweight is becoming the norm in America, according to WalletHub . Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that more than seven in 10 adults in the United States ages 20 and older are either obese or overweight.

WalletHub recently released a list of the most and least obese states in the US. The website states, "To determine where obesity and overweight most dangerously persist, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 31 key metrics."

According to the list, Arizona is one of the least obese states in the country. The state came in as the 9th-least obese state. Arizona also has the fourth-lowest rate of children who are overweight.

According to the list, here are the top 10 least obese states in the country:

  1. Washington, D.C.
  2. Utah
  3. Colorado
  4. Massachusetts
  5. Hawaii
  6. Minnesota
  7. Vermont
  8. New York
  9. Arizona
  10. California

Here are the top 10 most obese states in the country:

  1. West Virginia
  2. Mississippi
  3. Arkansas
  4. Kentucky
  5. Alabama
  6. Tennessee
  7. Delaware
  8. Louisiana
  9. South Carolina
  10. Oklahoma

Click here to check out the full list of the most and least obese states in the country.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Least Obese County

Obesity has become an epidemic in America. An estimated 35% or more of adults had obesity in 16 states, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study. Most of these states are in the South and Midwest. Obesity levels vary nationwide, and America’s least obese county is Teton County, Wyoming. The cost of […]
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
Washington, DC
Lifestyle
State
Arkansas State
State
Hawaii State
Local
Arizona Government
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Least Densely Populated Country In The World

Population density varies substantially from city to city, state to state, and country to country. The U.S. is a good example. Alaska is the least densely populated state with one person per square mile. It is also the largest geographically as it covers over 570,000 square miles. It ranks second in the total population at […]
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fat People#Obese
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Obese Metro Area in Every State

Recent public health crises, namely the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid epidemic, have overshadowed a longer-standing problem in the United States — obesity. Since the early 1960s, the share of American adults under age 75 who are considered obese more than tripled. Currently, an estimated 72.2 million Americans age 20 and up are obese, or […]
HEALTH
Biloxi Sun Herald

2021’s most overweight and obese states in America

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 31 key metrics to determine where obesity and overweight most dangerously persist. Here is their rankings for top five fattest and thinnest states.
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Obesity
News Break
Politics
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Show-Me State gets slimmer on list of most obese

Yes, Missouri, we're still fat. But we do seem to be handling the huskiness a bit better. While it still doesn't need detailed directions to find its next meal, the Show Me State has slipped out of the top 10 when it comes to the "Most Overweight & Obese States in America."
FITNESS
247wallst.com

The Least Educated City in Every State

College enrollment has declined steadily in the United States in recent years. With rising tuition costs and surging student debt, enrollment rates have fallen at an average of nearly 2% a year since 2010. While four years of higher education may not be for everyone, Americans without a bachelor’s degree tend to be far more limited in their career opportunities, job security, and earning potential.
COLLEGES
KARK 4 News

Arkansas is third most obese state in America, study finds

ARKANSAS (KNWA, KFTA) — Arkansas sits behind Mississippi and West Virginia as the third most overweight & obese state in the U.S. according to a study by WalletHub. According to the report, 74.3 million Americans age 6 and older were completely inactive in 2020. The study compared states through 31 different metrics, ranging from overweight […]
ARKANSAS STATE
azpbs.org

Arizona ranks 46th in the country for teacher salaries

The upcoming State Legislative Session will no doubt include a familiar battle over education resources. Producer Grace Provenzano and Videographer Rudy Romo look at some recent numbers in the fight for more education funding and what ASU’S College of Education is doing to attract more teachers to the classroom. Adriana...
ARIZONA STATE
WWDC DC101

WWDC DC101

Washington, DC
421
Followers
191
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

DC's Alternative Rock Radio Station

 https://dc101.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy