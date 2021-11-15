ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Steve Bannon Released Pending Trial On Contempt Of Congress Charges

By Bill Galluccio
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Steve Bannon , ex-advisor to former President Donald Trump , was released from custody on Monday (November 15) after surrendering himself to the FBI to face contempt of congress charges. He will be arraigned on Thursday.

As Bannon walked into an FBI field office in Washington, he told reporters: "We're taking down the Biden regime."

He also addressed his supporters on social media , telling them to "stay focused."

"I don't want anybody to take their eye off the ball from what we do every day, OK," Bannon said.

"Thank you very much," he added.

On Friday, a federal grand jury indicted Bannon after he ignored subpoenas from the House select committee investigating the riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Bannon's lawyers said he is refusing to turn over documents and sit for a deposition at the behest of Trump, who claims the documents and testimony are protected under executive immunity.

Before he was released, Bannon surrendered his passport and agreed to weekly phone check-ins . He must also provide the court notice if he plans to travel outside of Washington, D.C., and must get court approval if he wishes to travel internationally.

If convicted of both counts, he faces up to two years behind bars.

Easy Times
2d ago

I disagree with his release. Habeas Corpus should have limits. When someone fails to respond to a subpoena, rule of law is necessarily stifled. He should be incarcerated until he complies. He’s got his 5th Amendment rights intact.

