The total percentage of individuals vaccinated against COVID-19 on all of Ohio University’s campuses is just below 80% as the vaccination deadline approaches next week. The deadline to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is Monday, Nov. 15. OU knows not all individuals will be vaccinated by that date, Gillian Ice, special assistant to the president for public health operations, said during a Nov. 10 COVID-19 briefing. The university is calling and texting individuals to get them in compliance with the mandate. Ice also said there are some individuals who are in the process of getting the vaccine, but they will not be fully vaccinated by Monday.

ATHENS, OH ・ 9 DAYS AGO