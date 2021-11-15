ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ACC's New Secretary: Group's 45,000 Members Are 'Humans and Not Just Legal Technicians'

By Trudy Knockless
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Falk is the new secretary of the Association of Corporate Counsel. Falk is the general counsel of Truth Initiative, which is trying to stamp out tobacco use and...

DOJ Executes Its Return to Strict Corporate Compliance

Each week, the Law.com Barometer newsletter, powered by the ALM Global Newsroom and Legalweek brings you the trends, disruptions, and shifts our reporters and editors are tracking through coverage spanning every beat and region across the ALM Global Newsroom. The micro-topic coverage will not only help you navigate the changing legal landscape but also prepare you to discuss these shifts with thousands of legal leaders at Legalweek New York 2022. Held in-person January 31- February 3, 2022, Legalweek is the one place where the entire legal profession gathers to explore topics and strategies tailored specifically to their roles and gain the tools to get legal business done. Registration now open.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Lasting Impact of COVID: The New Law Firm Working Environment

Even though some law firm executive committees have happily restored their face-time requirements and no longer allow for hybrid working, law firm leaders will be remiss if they do not take a long hard look at what that will mean for the 2022 workforce and beyond. The COVID-19 global pandemic...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Honeywell Retains Husch Blackwell for Florida Litigation Over Right to Pension Benefits

This lawsuit was surfaced on Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Lawyers at Husch Blackwell on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Honeywell International to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, filed by the Bolliger Law Group on behalf of Caterina Bolliger, seeks declaratory judgment regarding the resolution to understanding Caterina’s rights to pension benefits of her deceased husband Ernest. Ernest retired as a manufacturing engineer supervisor from Honeywell. The case is 8:21-cv-02706, Bolliger v. Honeywell International, Inc.
FLORIDA STATE
Law Firm Management by Fear No Longer Flies: The Morning Minute

NOT-SO-HORRIBLE BOSSES - What’s the matter with these kids today? Suddenly it’s not OK to berate, intimidate, manipulate and humiliate young lawyers in the workplace? Apparently, as Law.com’s Patrick Smith reports, that management style doesn’t work anymore. Believe it or not, current partners and practice leaders say fear-based bullying tactics are counterproductive with younger generations of lawyers and do nothing to inspire loyalty at a time when attorneys are changing jobs like we used to change our clothes before the pandemic. But how’s anyone supposed to learn the ropes in a “professional” and “supportive” environment? Turns out that putting a premium on transparency and (non-yelling) communication goes a long way toward creating one of those culture thingies you hear so much about. “It is about earning that respect,” said Shayda Le, a partner at employment, labor and benefits law firm Barran Liebman in Portland, Oregon. “The partners now understand that if the associates don’t respect you, they may still perform but they won’t stick around.”
LAW
Washington Post

Legal battle over Biden’s vax-or-test mandate for businesses is just beginning

The legal battle over the Biden administration’s coronavirus vaccination or testing requirements for private businesses is falling along the country’s sharp political fault lines, with Republican-led states, conservative legal groups and sympathetic employers lining up most forcefully to try to block the rules. Opponents celebrated a court ruling on Saturday...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

Justice Department charges 2 Iranians who pretended to be Proud Boys, sent Republican officials a fake ballot fraud video, and threatened tens of thousands of Democratic voters

DOJ announced the indictments of two Iranian nationals on Thursday for foreign election interference. The duo posed as Proud Boys, sending a fake video to Republican officials that showed ballot tampering. They also sent emails threatening violence to tens of thousands of Democratic voters. The Department of Justice announced on...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

No settlement for separated migrant families amid criticism

WASHINGTON (AP) — Migrants whose children were taken from them under former President Donald Trump’s zero-tolerance border policy have not reached a settlement agreement with the U.S. government, a lawyer for the families said Thursday as he and other advocates pushed back at increasing criticism of a proposal to pay compensation to them.
POTUS
Reuters

Elizabeth Warren urges SEC to investigate Trump's SPAC deal

Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren on Thursday urged Securities and Exchange Commission chairman Gary Gensler to investigate a planned merger between former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media company and a blank-check firm for potential violations of securities laws. Trump Media and Technology Group may have privately...
POTUS
NBCMontana

Biden reverses course on OSHA vaccine mandate

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced the Biden administration reversed course and suspended its implementation of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers after previously telling businesses they should proceed despite a court-ordered pause. Knudsen and other attorneys general sued the government...
HEALTH
POLITICO

Over 30 lawmakers question Biden’s legal reasoning for strikes

FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — More than 30 lawmakers — from both parties — today will send a letter to President JOE BIDEN questioning the administration’s legal rationale for bypassing Congress before launching a military strike. “We are deeply troubled by your administration’s dangerous claim that Article II of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
thecentersquare.com

SNAP recipients to receive extra benefits on Wednesday

(The Center Square) – More than 213,100 households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will see a bit more in their monthly allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont said in a news release the state’s Department of Social Services will distribute $32.3 million in taxpayer-funded SNAP benefits on Wednesday as part of federal relief dollars sent to states during the pandemic.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Community Policy