If you missed out on Skyforge’s seasonal event The Oceanid Invasion before, you’re only going to have to wait a few days to make up for that fact. On November 17, the event will kick off on PC (November 18 everywhere else). During the event, players will be able to take on seasonal challenges, either with friends or alone. These include taking on new adventures, fighting bosses, and slaying the Oceanids the event is named after in open-world Region invasions. You’ll want to do a lot of the latter because that’s where all the good gear comes from.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO