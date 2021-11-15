MoviePass May Be Returning, but Can It Ever Be Financially Viable?

For a brief, glorious, enormously unprofitable moment, cinephiles could see all the movies they wanted in theaters for the price of $10 a month. MoviePass was a unique subscription service where customers paid a monthly fee for unlimited movie tickets. It started small, with a price of $30 a month — not horrible if you went to the movies regularly. Then, in 2017, the company was sold to analytics firm Helios and Matheson and announced a new $10-per-month price, which was less for 30 days of free tickets than the cost of a single full-priced ticket in New York City. As literally anyone alive could tell, this was an absolutely awful business model — but it was an incredible deal for movie lovers, and within a few months, MoviePass had millions of subscribers.

