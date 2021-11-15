ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MoviePass May Be Returning, but Can It Ever Be Financially Viable?

By Patrick Kariuki
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems that MoviePass may come back from the dead after co-founder Stacy Spikes bought it out of bankruptcy on November 10 for less than $250,000. His bid to buy the long-dead MoviePass was approved by a Southern District of New York bankruptcy court judge two days prior. There's...

No Film School

Wait, Is MoviePass Back?

Remember MoviePass? It's back... MoviePass was a little bit of a scam when it shut down a few years ago, but it gave us one of the greatest summers for film buffs. People were seeing four or five movies a week, and all was well in the world. But then the company defrauded people by rigging their system, and it fell quickly.
99.5 WKDQ

MoviePass Cofounder Relaunching the Company

For a brief, glorious, enormously unprofitable moment, cinephiles could see all the movies they wanted in theaters for the price of $10 a month. MoviePass was a unique subscription service where customers paid a monthly fee for unlimited movie tickets. It started small, with a price of $30 a month — not horrible if you went to the movies regularly. Then, in 2017, the company was sold to analytics firm Helios and Matheson and announced a new $10-per-month price, which was less for 30 days of free tickets than the cost of a single full-priced ticket in New York City. As literally anyone alive could tell, this was an absolutely awful business model — but it was an incredible deal for movie lovers, and within a few months, MoviePass had millions of subscribers.
CNET

MoviePass' new owner hopes service can drive cinema's post-lockdown return

MoviePass' new owner, Stacy Spikes, an original co-founder of the film-ticket subscription service, bought MoviePass on Wednesday in a bankruptcy auction. And he likens the purchase to bringing a child coming back home. "You created something. You watched it grow up. You watched it start to change the world and...
Mark Wahlberg
Benzinga

MoviePass Could Make A Return: Here's What To Watch For

Movie theater stocks have been rebounding in the last year with recent months hitting post-COVID-19 pandemic box office records. Could the return of a subscription service that helped bring more people to movie theaters provide more upside for movie stocks?. What Happened: Stacy Spikes, the co-founder of MoviePass, is bringing...
New York Post

MoviePass is angling to make a comeback in 2022

MoviePass, the movie ticket subscription service that shut down in 2019 after losing more than $100 million in a single quarter, is looking to rise from the dead next year. MoviePass co-founder and former CEO Stacy Spikes, who now runs PreTechnology, bought the company, and is mulling ways to relaunch the service as movie theaters return to business following COVID-19 shutdowns, according to court filings.
Fast Company

Don’t look now, but MoviePass may crawl back from the dead

You’ve hung onto your old red MoviePass for exactly this moment: The movie ticket subscription service says it is coming back, after suffering a very slow, public death back in 2019. Cofounder Stacy Spikes has purchased what remains of his once-fire-hot brand, telling Insider that a Southern District of New York bankruptcy court judge has granted him sole ownership.
darkhorizons.com

MoviePass To Potentially Be Resurrected

Stacy Spikes, one of the original co-founders of the infamous movie ticket subscription service MoviePass, has successfully bought back the company from bankruptcy. MoviePass launched in 2011, but it wasn’t until 2017 when it sold a majority stake to Helios and Matheson Analytics and subsequently dropped its monthly subscription fee to just $10 per month that it made headlines. The discount saw the company offering customers as many movies in a month as they wanted for less than the price of a single ticket in some markets.
Deseret News

MoviePass is ‘exploring the possibility of relaunching soon’

MoviePass may be staging a comeback (again). Per Variety, Stacy Spikes, one of the co-founders of the MoviePass company that shut down in 2019, recently acquired assets of MoviePass in a bankruptcy proceeding. He said he is looking to bring back the company, which, at one point, offered people unlimited...
