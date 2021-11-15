ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swords Of Legends’ First Major Update Introduces Two New PvP Modes With a Guild-vs-Guild Zone

By QuintLyn Bowers
Cover picture for the articleIt would appear that a big focus of Swords of Legends Online’s upcoming content will be on the game’s PvP, and they’re starting with the previously announced update 1.1: The Forbidden Court -- coming November 18. In the previous announcement, they teased a new zone, quests, raids, and a 20-man PvP...

