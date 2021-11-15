Swords Of Legends’ First Major Update Introduces Two New PvP Modes With a Guild-vs-Guild Zone

Things are about to get a bit chilly in the next Genshin Impact update. Okay, some things are going to be chilly, since according to today’s Special Program, we are headed back to Dragonspine for one of several in-game events. The event, boasts the same name as the Version 2.3 update – Shadows Amidst Snowstorms. In this event, you’re there for winter training with the Mondstadt crew. Of course, there’s story content – teased in the version trailer. The rest of the event consists of “training activities” geared toward agility, tracking, and combat – which are what you’re going to need to do to earn the majority of the event rewards. More importantly, you’ll need to do it to acquire snowmen components to build snowmen with – that you can later use in your teapot. Oh yeah, and building the snowmen gets you a new sword…which I probably should have led with there….but, Teapot decoration.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO