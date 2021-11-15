ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Local health tech company partners with AI conglomerate

By Kara Hartnett
Nashville Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA health tech company from the Nashville Entrepreneur Center’s Project Healthcare has landed a partnership with Ohio-based artificial intelligence conglomerate Olive. DARVIS, an acronym for Data Analytic Real-World Visual Intelligence System, offers technology that automates clinical workflow, from determining whether employees are wearing appropriate personal protective equipment to tracking the condition...

