Jeff Bezos says that people will one day be born in space colonies and will take tourist trips to Earth “the way you visit Yellowstone National Park”.The Amazon and Blue Origin founder predicted that the floating cylindrical space habitats will be able to hold a million people and will have “rivers and forests and wildlife”.Mr Bezo, who flew to the edge of space on a Blue Origin rocket earlier this year, made his comments at the Ignatius Forum in Washington DC.“Over centuries, many people will be born in space, it will be their first home,” said the billionaire.“They will...

