We do these potential offseason target posts every winter, because of course we do. This is the main topic of conversation for every baseball fan this time of year, so it would only make sense it would be among ours as well. Some of these targets are akin to the Mark Canha post we put up yesterday, talking about a player we, the writer, personally like and someone we believe can help the Red Sox. And then there are some targets like the one we’re doing today with Steven Matz, in whom the team has reportedly had interest. Whereas the Canha one is mostly us trying to explain why we like this player, the goal for a post like this is to wonder whether or not Boston’s interest is warranted.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO