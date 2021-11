Chris Janson has teamed up with Bass Pro Shops to commemorate Military Family Appreciation Month and Veteran’s Day. Now through November 13th, Bass Pro Shops is hosting an in-store “round-up at the register” campaign to help fund at least 20 scholarships (a minimum of $100,000) for the spouses and children of fallen and disabled service members via national nonprofit organization Folds of Honor. The campaign was inspired by Chris' latest single, “Bye Mom.”

ADVOCACY ・ 12 DAYS AGO