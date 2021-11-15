Sheriff: Steuben couple charged with manslaughter, accused of causing death of 2-month-old

Officials in Steuben County say a Painted Post couple face an array of charges including manslaughter after an investigation into the death of a young child.

Joshua Lewis, 31, and Samantha Bonham, 29, were arrested after an investigation and indictment by a grand jury following the death of a child in Cameron, New York.

Lewis and Bonham are accused of causing the death of a two month old child. It’s also alleged that Bonham unlawfully sold controlled substances in Steuben County.

Lewis was charged with manslaughter, falsifying business records, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Bonham was charged with manslaughter, criminal sale of controlled substances, and falsifying business records.

They were held at the jail pending a bail hearing.