Steuben County, NY

Sheriff: Steuben couple charged with manslaughter, accused of causing death of 2-month-old

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago

Officials in Steuben County say a Painted Post couple face an array of charges including manslaughter after an investigation into the death of a young child.

Joshua Lewis, 31, and Samantha Bonham, 29, were arrested after an investigation and indictment by a grand jury following the death of a child in Cameron, New York.

Lewis and Bonham are accused of causing the death of a two month old child. It’s also alleged that Bonham unlawfully sold controlled substances in Steuben County.

Lewis was charged with manslaughter, falsifying business records, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Bonham was charged with manslaughter, criminal sale of controlled substances, and falsifying business records.

They were held at the jail pending a bail hearing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P4fkt_0cxTdX3f00

