Stonewood, WV

UPDATE: Man wanted in connection to Sunday stabbing in Stonewood apprehended in South Carolina

By WBOY 12 News Staff
 7 days ago

UPDATE (11/19/2021 11:00 a.m.):

Dalton Richards

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man wanted in connection to a Sunday stabbing in Stonewood has been apprehended in South Carolina.

According to a press release sent out by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, Dalton Richards, 27, of Worthington, was apprehended in South Carolina.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office website, Richards is charged with unlawful possession of prescription drugs, first-degree burglary, assault on a police officer while resisting arrest, petty larceny, possession/sale/disposal of a stolen vehicle and hold for another agency.

The Harrison County Prosecutor’s Office will be requesting Richards’ extradition, the release states.

ORIGINAL (11/15/2021 3:42 p.m.):

STONEWOOD, W.Va. — Deputies are on the lookout for a man wanted in connection to a stabbing in Stonewood on Sunday.

Dalton Richards

On Nov. 14, officers with the Stonewood Police Department along with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a call of a stabbing taking place on Hazelwood Avenue in Stonewood, according to a press release sent out by the Sheriff’s Office.

1 person dead after single-vehicle crash in Upshur County

While on scene, officers and deputies learned that Dalton Richards, 26, of Worthington, stabbed Zack Ables “multiple times,” according to the release.

As a result of the incident, Ables was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital via air medical service and “his condition is unknown at this time,” deputies said.

Richards is currently at large with a warrant for the charge of felony malicious assault; those with information into Richards’ whereabouts are asked to call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers at 304-255-7867.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

WBOY 12 News

502 COVID cases, 13 deaths reported Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 502 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths on Nov. 23. On Monday, it confirmed 557 new COVID-19 cases and 32 additional deaths. The DHHR has reported 290,026 (+502) total cases and 4,770 (+13) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently […]
CHARLESTON, WV
