UPDATE: Man wanted in connection to Sunday stabbing in Stonewood apprehended in South Carolina

UPDATE (11/19/2021 11:00 a.m.):

Dalton Richards

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man wanted in connection to a Sunday stabbing in Stonewood has been apprehended in South Carolina.

According to a press release sent out by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, Dalton Richards, 27, of Worthington, was apprehended in South Carolina.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office website, Richards is charged with unlawful possession of prescription drugs, first-degree burglary, assault on a police officer while resisting arrest, petty larceny, possession/sale/disposal of a stolen vehicle and hold for another agency.

The Harrison County Prosecutor’s Office will be requesting Richards’ extradition, the release states.

ORIGINAL (11/15/2021 3:42 p.m.):

STONEWOOD, W.Va. — Deputies are on the lookout for a man wanted in connection to a stabbing in Stonewood on Sunday.

On Nov. 14, officers with the Stonewood Police Department along with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a call of a stabbing taking place on Hazelwood Avenue in Stonewood, according to a press release sent out by the Sheriff’s Office.

While on scene, officers and deputies learned that Dalton Richards, 26, of Worthington, stabbed Zack Ables “multiple times,” according to the release.

As a result of the incident, Ables was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital via air medical service and “his condition is unknown at this time,” deputies said.

Richards is currently at large with a warrant for the charge of felony malicious assault; those with information into Richards’ whereabouts are asked to call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers at 304-255-7867.

