Got $1.2T to invest in roads and other infrastructure? Here's how to figure out how to spend it wisely

Whether we’re talking about acute medical care or long-term assistance, healthcare is one industry that has a tendency to remain in-demand through all market cycles. Healthcare REITs are one way for investors to diversify their portfolios while also capitalizing on this necessary sector. Here’s a look at what healthcare REITs are and how this investment could impact your own portfolio. A financial advisor can help you build an investment portfolio that includes REITs and other securities.

HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO