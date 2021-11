Abilene, TX – Logan’s Roadhouse is back and better than ever and is inviting its friends in the Abilene community to celebrate its return The Roadhouse Way!. On Monday, Nov. 22, Logan’s Abilene is hosting a Roadhouse party unlike any other. Located at 3126 S. Clack St., the newly remodeled restaurant will kick off its grand reopening celebration with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Abilene Chamber of Commerce at 10:45 a.m. Fans will want to get there early because The Real American Roadhouse is giving away FREE Logan’s for a year to the first 100 guests in line starting at 11 a.m.!

