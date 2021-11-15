Logan County filings November 3, 2021

On Tuesday, Republican Dustin Fawcett announced he has filed to run for the office of Ector County Judge for the March 1 Republican Primary. “We are at a critical time here in Ector County,” Fawcett stated in the press release. “Whether it was the pandemic, the February freeze, or even the constrained relationship within our institutions, Ector County and its citizens are starving for strong leadership. My campaign will not be about divisive partisan politics, but about unifying public policy. We will seek to solve problems in pursuit of progression and vision rather than regression and division.”

