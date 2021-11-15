"international politics"

For most people, the clock moving from 11:59 p.m. to midnight on Sunday into Monday, Nov. 7/8 proved an event unworthy of much celebration. To me, and many others from beyond these shores, it marked the restart of a hugely important and emotional element of once-everyday life, as the U.S. reopened its border. Beginning on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, “non-essential” travel into the United States by foreign nationals is once again a possibility. To most Americans this news likely means little more than a return of overseas tourists, but for me, a dual citizen of the U.S. and Ireland, the reopening of the air-bridge is an issue that goes to the heart of the emigrant’s experience and the nature of one’s own family.
