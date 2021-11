A Beginner’s Guide to Switching from Notebooks to Python Files. When I started my first Machine Learning job, all of my previous coding had taken place in Jupyter Notebooks. However, the company I started to work for didn’t use them, so I felt a little bit scared not knowing how to code without them and instead having to use Python files. Maybe you are finding yourself in a similar position as I was in back then, starting to learn how to use files and scrips but not knowing how to start. Alas, here’s my tutorial on how to code when all you know are Jupyter Notebooks.

