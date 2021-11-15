ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anticipate Your Car Could Stall on the Haunted 9 Mile Bridge near St Louis, Missouri

By Doc Holliday
 4 days ago
There's a Missouri bridge that has a horrifying history. It's called 9 Mile Bridge and whatever you do, never turn your vehicle off when you're trying to cross it. One investigator recently found out why. Haunts of Missouri tells the story of 9 Mile Bridge near Auxvasse, Missouri. As...

92.9 KNIN plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

