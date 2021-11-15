ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

U.S. NEXUS/FAST Enrollment Centers to Re-Open November 29

cbp.gov
 5 days ago

Washington, D.C. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection is pleased to announce that the NEXUS and U.S./Canada FAST enrollment centers in the United States will reopen on November 29, 2021. It should be noted, however, that the NEXUS and FAST enrollment centers in Canada will continue to be closed until further...

www.cbp.gov

cbp.gov

CBP Releases October 2021 Monthly Operational Update

WASHINGTON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) today released operational statistics for October 2021, which can be viewed online here. “CBP’s workforce continues to demonstrate excellence and dedication as they manage heightened travel demands on the border, facilitate a return to normal travel and trade at all our ports of entry, and manage migrant encounters in a safe, orderly, and humane way,” said CBP Acting Commissioner Troy Miller. “In October, CBP saw significant increases in pedestrian, air, and vehicle travel, even as we prepared to allow fully vaccinated, documented travelers resume non-essential travel again in November. CBP also continues to prioritize protecting the American public from illicit activity, interdicting 33,500 pounds of drugs along the Southwest border in October. We continue to work diligently to identify and dismantle transnational criminal organizations that smuggle contraband and migrants into the U.S. October marks the third straight month of declining unauthorized migrant encounters along the Southwest border -- with particularly sharp drops in families and unaccompanied children – and CBP’s workforce continues to work with partners across the federal government and throughout the hemisphere to disrupt the smugglers intent on exploiting vulnerable migrants for profit.”
U.S. POLITICS
wxxinews.org

U.S., Canada agree to restart NEXUS applications

There's been another tiny shift in reopening the border between the U.S. and Canada, with the two countries agreeing to restart applications for the NEXUS or FAST passes on the American side. The process formally restarts in two weeks. In the tangled process of reopening the border, the Canadian application...
IMMIGRATION
State
Washington State
cbp.gov

Readout of CBP Acting Commissioner’s Visit to Panama

On Nov. 15-18, 2021, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Acting Commissioner Troy Miller led a CBP delegation to Panama. Acting Commissioner Miller met with different Panamanian authorities, including Panamanian Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes, to strengthen coordination against irregular migration and transnational organized crime. Acting Commissioner Miller delivered remarks at the Central American Commission of Migration Directors meeting emphasizing the importance of regional cooperation, coordinated enforcement efforts and information sharing. The CBP delegation also visited migrant shelters managed by the Panamanian government along the Darien in Bajo Chiquito, Lajas Blancas and San Vicente, and observed first-hand the Panamanian government’s humanitarian effort and the challenges posed by irregular migration. This visit to Panama builds on recent trips by Acting Commissioner Miller to Colombia and Mexico to strengthen relationships with foreign partners across the region.
IMMIGRATION
Birmingham Star

Would-Be Immigrants See Hope in Reopened US Border

Maria fled the violent drug gangs of Michoacan with just three changes of clothes, and traveled 2,500 kilometers (1,500 miles) to the edge of Mexico where she now waits to claim political asylum in the United States. The 38-year-old is part of a record wave of Central and Southern Americans...
IMMIGRATION
cbp.gov

CBP & HSI at JFK Warning the Public About Counterfeit Ahead of Black Friday

JAMAICA, N.Y. — On November 18, 2021, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in New York hosted a joint media event highlighting counterfeit goods. Just in time for Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the rest of the holiday shopping madness, HSI and CBP offered a presentation about counterfeit goods and how consumers can protect themselves from purchasing “knockoffs” of brand-name items.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
#Border Security#Border Crossings#Nexus#Homeland Security#Cbp#Cbsa#Trusted Traveler Programs
kgns.tv

Customs officials seize live roosters and hens after inspection

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers and agriculture specialists at one of Laredo’s ports of entry intercepted a large clutch of live poultry hidden throughout a vehicle over the weekend. Dozens of fighting roosters and hens were discovered in one vehicle at the Gateway to the...
LAREDO, TX
cbp.gov

Laredo Sector Border Patrol proudly presents the November Youth of the Month Honorees

Laredo, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol hosted a virtual ceremony where the Youth of the Month honorees were recognized. Laredo Sector along with community partners, educators, and honoree families, came together on Nov. 18, to celebrate the incredible achievements and accomplishments of 11 honorees, all seniors from Laredo area high schools, and recognize them with the prestigious Youth of the Month Award.
LAREDO, TX
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
News Break
Politics
honknews.com

Will Social Security Beneficiaries Get A Fourth Stimulus Check?

Despite acknowledging that it is a long shot at this point, the Senior Citizens League (TSCL), a non-partisan advocacy group, has launched a lobbying campaign to persuade Congress to transfer more stimulus money to individuals collecting Social Security. In a letter to congressional leaders, TSCL Chairman Rick Delaney proposed a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment for seniors.
BUSINESS
KFOX 14

Border Patrol agents seize drugs, cash, weapons at New Mexico checkpoint

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a criminal gang member early Monday morning. Agents assigned to the Las Cruces immigration checkpoint on Interstate 10 encountered a white compact car approaching the primary inspection area. While conducting an immigration inspection, an agent smelled the odor of...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Washington Examiner

'Tell Biden we are coming': New migrant caravan marches through Mexico to US border

More than 3,000 migrants are making their way through Mexico toward the U.S. border in the largest and most organized caravan of the year. The migrants, mostly Central Americans, South Americans, and Haitians, are taking the 2,500-mile journey to Texas. The group was organized through a QR code that allowed participants to register starting Oct. 15, according to Fox News. Due to the Mexican government banning migrants from hitching rides from truckers, the migrants will have to take the entire journey on foot.
IMMIGRATION
Business Insider

Justice Department charges 2 Iranians who pretended to be Proud Boys, sent Republican officials a fake ballot fraud video, and threatened tens of thousands of Democratic voters

DOJ announced the indictments of two Iranian nationals on Thursday for foreign election interference. The duo posed as Proud Boys, sending a fake video to Republican officials that showed ballot tampering. They also sent emails threatening violence to tens of thousands of Democratic voters. The Department of Justice announced on...
FOREIGN POLICY

