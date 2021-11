Piltover and Zaun might be close in proximity, but location is the only thing they share. The topsiders dislike the undercity people and vice versa. When a crew led by teenage rebel Vi breaks into an apartment in Piltover and causes a major explosion, it sets in motion a chain of events that seems sure to change the lives of people in both cities forever. And once an idealistic inventor named Jayce gets involved, there’s more to it than just simple turf wars… there’s magical mischief afoot as well!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO