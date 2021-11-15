W&L’s Edwards Publishes Paper in Journal

The latest episode of “W&L After Class: The Lifelong Learning Podcast” features a conversation with George Bent, The Sidney Gause Childress Professor of Art History at Washington and Lee University. In this podcast, “Art on the Wall: Seeing Through the Eyes of History,” Bent talks about what inspired his love of art history, why he loves teaching it, and how he has engaged students in a remarkable digital history project, “Florence As It Was,” that is reconstructing the Italian city the way it appeared at the end of the 15th century.

