Lexington, VA

W&L’s Edwards Publishes Paper in Journal

By Erica Turman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony Edwards, assistant professor of Arabic at Washington and Lee University, recently published an article in Philological Encounters titled “An Incomplete Journey Away from the Past: The Life and...

Washington and Lee Presents ‘W&L Dancers Create…’

Washington and Lee University’s award-winning W&L Repertory Dance Company will perform ‘W&L Dancers Create…’ Nov. 11-13 at 7:30 p.m. each night in the Lenfest Center for the Arts on the W&L campus. Under the artistic direction of W&L’s Jenefer Davies, professor of dance and theater, the show comprises work choreographed,...
Africana Studies Launches New Series at W&L

Faculty in the Africana Studies Program at Washington and Lee University will continue to discuss the Black experience in its new miniseries, “The Aftermath of Black Protest.” The series, which is built on last year’s series, “Activism and Black Life,” will scrutinize Black experiences in the interlude following conspicuous social upheaval.
DeLaney Fellows Bring Passion, Diversity to W&L Faculty

Beloved Washington and Lee University history professor Ted DeLaney passed away in December 2020, but his commitment to education and diversity live on through a faculty fellowship program named in his honor. The Ted DeLaney Postdoctoral Program was established at W&L in 2020 through the university’s membership in the Consortium...
New Podcast Episode Explores ‘Florence As It Was’

The latest episode of “W&L After Class: The Lifelong Learning Podcast” features a conversation with George Bent, The Sidney Gause Childress Professor of Art History at Washington and Lee University. In this podcast, “Art on the Wall: Seeing Through the Eyes of History,” Bent talks about what inspired his love of art history, why he loves teaching it, and how he has engaged students in a remarkable digital history project, “Florence As It Was,” that is reconstructing the Italian city the way it appeared at the end of the 15th century.
Meet the Professor: Jayne Reino

Jayne Reino, a visiting professor of Spanish, joined Washington and Lee University in fall 2020. She earned a master’s degree in U.S. Latino literature and culture and a doctorate in Latin American literature and culture from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. Reino taught in an academic immersion program at the...
Anthony Edwards
W&L Students Network at Program for Junior Class

This slideshow requires JavaScript. As the Class of 2023 approaches the midpoint of their third year at Washington and Lee University, they were invited to the first annual Junior Program on Nov. 4, where they engaged in meaningful conversation and networking with campus community members. The Evans Hall event created...
Welcome Home, Alumni!

On Young Alumni Weekend 2021, we asked returning alumni to share their favorite spots on the Washington and Lee University campus and talk about the most valuable lessons they learned as W&L students. When was the last time you came back to Lexington and visited your favorite spot on campus?...
Keystone prof published in journal

Keystone College Associate Professor of Criminal Justice and Psychology Deborah Doyle Belknap, wrote the article, ‘Maas v. UPMC: Muddying the Waters Of Therapist Liability In Pennsylvania,’ which was published in the October issue of the legal journal Pennsylvania Bar Association Quarterly.
