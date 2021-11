Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (NYSE American: BTN), the parent of Strong Global Entertainment, Inc. (“Strong Global Entertainment”) announced today that the Company has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering of common shares of Strong Global Entertainment. The number of shares and price range for the proposed offering have yet to be determined. The initial public offering is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.

BUSINESS ・ 17 HOURS AGO