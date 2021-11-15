ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aircraft Engine Market Size is Projected to Grow to USD 92.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.9%

According to the new market research report "Aircraft Engine Market by Type (Turboprop, Turbofan, Turboshaft, Piston Engine), Platform (Fixed wing, Rotary Wing, UAV), Component(Compressor, Turbine, Gear Box, Exhaust Nozzle, Fuel System), Technology, and Region - Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Aircraft Engine Market size is projected to grow from...

#Cagr#Market Research#Aircraft Engines#Market Trends#Turboshaft#Piston Engine Rrb#Component Lrb#Exhaust Nozzle#Fuel System#Marketsandmarkets#Safran Sa#General Electric Company#Rolls Royce Plc
