ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Celerity IP Announced As Exclusive Agent for ASUS-Developed 3G, 4G & 5G Standard Essential Patents.

houstonmirror.com
 4 days ago

Celerity IP, an intellectual property management company led by patent monetization veterans Chad Hilyard and Tim Berghuis, announced today that it has entered into agreements to be the exclusive agent for the licensing and enforcement of two separate portfolios of standard essential patents ("SEPs") originally developed by consumer electronics giant ASUSTek,...

www.houstonmirror.com

Comments / 0

Related
mobileworldlive.com

M1 partners to develop 5G talent

Singapore operator M1 teamed with Workforce Singapore (WSG) on a government-supported scheme to retrain its workforce to expand the pool of talent with the latest digital skills to support its 5G rollout. M1 outlined details of the move in a statement, explaining the initiative will offer training developed by the...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

The Impact of 5G Development on Latency Featured

Shortening the latency of a network is key to increasing the number of possible users on a network and achieving efficiency in the future of remote working. The implications span many sectors from healthcare and energy, to online gaming, commercial drones, and VR-enabled production lines. For a conversation to happen,...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Nokia Reaches Milestone of 4,000 5G Essential Patent Families

Nokia on Monday today that it has reached the milestone of 4,000 patent families declared as essential to 5G standards. Nokia has played a pivotal role in defining many of the fundamental technologies enabling 5G, working with the 3GPP organization to establish 5G standards and enabling the rollout of 5G networks. As the deployment of 5G accelerates, Nokia’s 5G technology will enable a wide range of use cases, including immersive experiences, connected vehicles and cloud robotics.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ips#5g#4g#Ip#Innovative Sonic#Portfolios#Via#Avanci#Hilco Ip Merchant Banking#General Counsel#Panoptis#Rockstar Consortium#Interdigital Berghuis
helpnetsecurity.com

5G and edge computing will lead an app development revolution

A ResearchAndMarkets report evaluates the outlook for 5G technology, infrastructure, devices, applications, and services. The report also assesses the technologies, capabilities, and anticipated communications and computing solutions beyond 5G. The report provides analysis for leading 5G and edge computing supported applications and services along with forecasting from 2021 to 2025,...
TECHNOLOGY
bloomberglaw.com

Litigation Funder Launches Patent Licensing Subsidiary for Asus

Enforcing cell network patents owned by ASUSTek Inc. Litigation funder GLS Capital is backing a new business that will pursue a licensing and enforcement campaign related to cellular network patents developed by consumer electronics giant Asustek Computer Inc. The deal marks what the litigation funding company said was the first...
BUSINESS
CIO

Big three: Develop a strategy for 5G

5G holds enormous potential for change with the IoT (Internet of Things) and AI (artificial intelligence), but with every technology shift comes a need to re-evaluate priorities, strategies, and investments. When considering a future that includes 5G, forward-looking IT and networking leaders need to develop a clear strategy to prepare for capitalizing on 5G.
TECHNOLOGY
geekwire.com

Charting A New Course: How A Policy Change Towards Standard-Essential Patents Can Safeguard The Future Of Innovation

Technical standards like LTE and Wi-Fi provide a common base for digital products to work together. Ensuring that the patented technology underlying these standards – known as Standard-Essential Patents (SEPs) – are licensed on fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory terms is critical to promote competition and consumer choice. Unfortunately, this system and our standards are under threat as a growing number of SEPs are held by patent trolls, or non-practicing entities, who leverage them to extract monopoly payments from creators. As demand for Wi-Fi and 5G compatible devices rises, so too does the impact of such abuse. This panel will discuss the critical role played by standards, the impact this kind of licensing abuse has on the entrepreneurial ecosystem and what policy changes need to be made to safeguard the future of innovation.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
Electronics
coingeek.com

ASIC maker Canaan sues chip developer Highsharp over patent infringement

Block reward mining hardware maker Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN) has filed a lawsuit against a Chinese chip developer for alleged patent infringement. Canaan wants $14 million from China’s Shenzhen Highsharp, a company headed by one of the earliest ASIC developers in the world. Canaan filed its lawsuit at the Chengdu Intermediate...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Qualcomm, NEC Partner to Develop 5G Open and Virtualized Solutions

Qualcomm Technologies and NEC last week announced a strategic collaboration in which they are partnering on the development of a 5G open and virtualized distributed unit (DU) powered by the Qualcomm X100 5G RAN Accelerator Card, to drive the transition towards modern networks. This solution is to be developed under...
BUSINESS
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

POCO M4 Pro 5G officially announced

A new POCO phone is finally available. The standalone phone company has just announced the new POCO M4 Pro 5G. Images were leaked ahead of the product launch and we learned the phone looked a lot like the Redmi Note 11. That is true but with some differences in the specs. POCO markets this device as the best performing phone in its class. It offers immersive entertainment as made possible by the 90Hz refresh rate, Dimensity processor, fast charging, and 5G connectivity.
CELL PHONES
Times Union

4 Ways to Significantly Reduce the Cost of Obtaining New Patents and Managing IP

In today’s world, intellectual property is often considered a lofty expenditure in an annual budget, one perhaps beyond the reach of a budding enterprise. This seeming lack of resources, coupled with a frequent lack of awareness of what an IP strategy actually should be, can lead to enterprises opting to keep innovations as simply “trade secrets” rather than incur the costs of IP protection. This strategy, of course, includes the very real risk of accidental (or intentional) disclosure, effectively letting assets sift through a business’s hands.
ECONOMY
MacRumors Forums

Apple Announces 'Business Essentials' Service for Small Businesses

Apple today announced the debut of Apple Business Essentials, a new subscription-based service that will offer device management like setup and onboarding, iCloud storage, and optional 24/7 access to Apple Support for small businesses with up to 500 employees. Apple Business Essentials will enable small businesses to easily configure, deploy,...
SMALL BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Kyocera, JMA Wireless Ink Deal to Develop 5G Millimeter-Wave Backhaul

Kyocera and JMA Wireless recently announced that they have formally agreed to develop a 5G millimeter-wave backhaul system. The 5G millimeter-wave backhaul system will connect donor stations and relay node stations for quick and effective deployment of 5G base stations in areas where fiber is either not available or too costly. The system will use O-RAN interfaces, making it possible to connect to various 5G networks.
BUSINESS
GeekyGadgets

Amazon announces support for Matter smart home standard

This week Amazon has announced its support for the smart home standard Matter over Thread which it will be adopting in millions of Echo and eero households. Amazon’s commitment to Matter says it reinforces the companies smart home philosophy of “flexibility, privacy, collaboration, and interoperability“. “Matter promises reliable, secure connectivity...
TECHNOLOGY
americanmilitarynews.com

Lockheed Martin and Verizon to partner to develop 5G tech for the military

The world’s largest defense contractor is working with the United States’ largest wireless provider to develop technology for a military 5G mobile network. Announced on Tuesday, the agreement between Lockheed Martin and Verizon comes after the two companies linked a commercial 5G mobile network with a military communications network used by fighter jets to send and receive targeting coordinates.
MILITARY
houstonmirror.com

Automotive Ethernet Market value worth at USD 1,418 Mn in 2019

Automotive Ethernet Market Share was valued at USD 1,418 Million in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period. GMI Research foresees that the automotive ethernet market is estimated to witness tremendous growth over the forecast period due to the rising adoption of ADAS and infotainment system in vehicles. An increase in disposable income promotes individuals to go for luxury vehicles, as luxury vehicles have the highest usage of automotive ethernet technology.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Enterprise Asset Management Market Size Valued at USD 3,000 Million in 2019

Enterprise Asset Management Market Share was valued at USD 3,000 Million in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. GMI Research witnesses the rising trend and dynamics of the enterprise asset management market due to implementing cutting-edge technologies like AI and machine learning among organizations.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Mortgage and Loans Software Market is Going to Boom with Integrated Accounting Solutions, BNTouch, Magna Computer, Floify, Ellie Mae

Global Mortgage and Loans Software Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Mortgage and Loans Software market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Mortgage and Loans Software market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy