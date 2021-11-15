ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Sex offender moved to downtown Janesville

By Gazette staff
The Janesville Gazette
The Janesville Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ep4UR_0cxTU77700

JANESVILLE

The state Department of Community Corrections announced a convicted sex offender moved to downtown Janesville on Nov. 4, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

Joshua S. Sweat, 39, now lives at 7 N. Academy St., according to the news release.

Sweat was convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child in 2006 and in 2009.

Sweat is a lifetime registrant on the state Sex Offender Registry and must comply with GPS monitoring, according to the police news release.

For more information, visit the Sex Offender Registry at offender.doc.state.wi.us /public.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Judge exonerates two men convicted in 1965 killing of Malcolm X

A judge has exonerated two of the three men convicted of the 1965 killing of civil rights leader Malcolm X. The decision follows a two-year investigation from Manhattan's district attorney that determined Muhammad A. Aziz, 83, and the late Khalil Islam were "wrongfully convicted." "I regret that this court cannot...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

'Heartbroken': Parents of Rittenhouse victim react to not guilty verdict

The parents of one of the two men killed by teenage gunman Kyle Rittenhouse said Friday they were "heartbroken" that a Wisconsin jury had acquitted him of all five charges. "There was no justice today for Anthony (Huber), or for Mr. Rittenhouse's other victims, Joseph Rosenbaum and Gaige Grosskreutz," Karen Bloom and John Huber said in a statement that was released minutes after the verdict was announced in the Kenosha, Wisconsin, courtroom.
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Janesville, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Janesville, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Reuters

Market in China's Wuhan likely origin of COVID-19 outbreak - scientist

SINGAPORE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The first known COVID-19 case was a market vendor in the Chinese city of Wuhan, not an accountant who appeared to have no link to the market but whose case contributed to speculation the virus could have leaked from a lab, a U.S. researcher wrote in a commentary piece published on Thursday.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Offender#N Academy St#Gps
The Janesville Gazette

The Janesville Gazette

Janesville, WI
3K+
Followers
169
Post
833K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Janesville Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy