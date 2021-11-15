JANESVILLE

The state Department of Community Corrections announced a convicted sex offender moved to downtown Janesville on Nov. 4, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

Joshua S. Sweat, 39, now lives at 7 N. Academy St., according to the news release.

Sweat was convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child in 2006 and in 2009.

Sweat is a lifetime registrant on the state Sex Offender Registry and must comply with GPS monitoring, according to the police news release.

For more information, visit the Sex Offender Registry at offender.doc.state.wi.us /public.