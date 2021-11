Recent technological advances have given those living with low vision much needed new tools to access visual information, including virtual and augmented reality. Now that same high-tech virtual reality experience is available for professionals serving those with vision loss, too. The idea is to give them a glimpse into how their patients see the world, increasing their understanding of what life may be like for them and what new skills they will need to live life safely and confidently.

