Podcast: Irish Rolling into November

The Fresno State Bulldogs are 8-3 after beating New Mexico and now hope to get help in the Mountain West standings while sitting out with a bye week. The Red Wave will not have to wait long to see the 'Dogs in action, however, as the regular-season finale will be played on Thanksgiving Day at 12:30 p.m. PT at San Jose State. The Red Wave Report Podcast breaks down what went right for the 'Dogs against the Lobos, previews next week's game at SJSU, looks at the upcoming Mountain West games and talks some basketball also.

FRESNO, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO