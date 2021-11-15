ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcast: Irish Rolling into November

By Jack Freeman
Cover picture for the articleIrish Illustrated Insider reviews Saturday night’s win at Virginia, takes a look at bowl and playoff scenarios, and begins its look at Senior Day foe Georgia Tech. Listen to the podcast...

