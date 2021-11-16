ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

South Bay Leaders, Bay Area Transit Officials Celebrate Federal Infrastructure Funding

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DVSwC_0cxTSZHi00

WASHINGTON (CBS SF) — With San Francisco Bay Area politicians including San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo looking on, President Joe Biden signed the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package into law Monday afternoon.

California will get the largest share of the spending — about $45.5 billion — bringing much needed funding for local projects including improvements to roads, bridges, rail lines, ports, the electrical power grid and the water delivery infrastructures.

The Bay Area could see up to $3.6 billion dollars in transit funding alone.

For Liccardo, the funds will help improve public transportation in San Jose, including transforming the Diridon transit station into the “Grand Central Station of the West” and finally easing train noise pollution in city’s Japantown neighborhood.

Liccardo said South Bay transit agencies and San Jose have big plans, like getting CalTrain electrified by 2024 and making the promise of BART in San Jose more than just a single station.

“Most excited about transit and getting projects like BART to downtown. We’ve got the first station open in San Jose. We’ve got to get the remaining four open and that means getting a shovel in the ground in 2022. But we’ve got a lot of other important projects, whether it’s broadband or it’s water,” Liccardo told KPIX via Zoom from D.C.

BART officials also praised the bill.

“The infrastructure bill is a once-in-a-generation investment in things that matter to our riders: reliability, frequency and accessibility,” said BART General Manager Bob Powers. “It also benefits Bay Area residents who don’t necessarily ride BART by creating the opportunity for jobs with good pay.”

“We’ve never seen this much money invested into transit systems,” added BART spokeswoman Alicia Trost.

At the top of the wish list for BART is a new communications system for trains.

“Our new communications based train control system and everything it will take to run trains closer together. That is such a meaningful upgrade for our riders. That we’re running trains even closer together so there isn’t as much of a wait,” Trost told KPIX.

That would increase traffic in the Transbay Tube from 24 trains and hour to 30, which will allow thousands of riders to get to destinations faster.

“It would make it so the trains were less crowded, which basically effects morale, because when people get off the train they’re angry because they were squished like this on the train all the way,” said transit rider Bryan Butler.

Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren said the historic bill contains $3 billion in available “competitive grants for railroad crossing elimination.”

“We know that that’s a problem here in San Jose and we know that we need to have some quiet zones in Japantown and some other areas,” Lofgren said at a press event last week. “I’m going to be working with the mayor and with the county supervisors to make sure that we get our applications in and, hopefully, we get funding so that people can sleep at night.”

Since 2019, neighbors have been battling with Union Pacific Railroad over increased use of the rail line. The trains run through Japantown at 7th and Jackson Streets with apartments, duplexes and condos in close proximity.

The bill will also increase funding for the Capital Investment Grants program supporting projects like Caltrain’s electrification project, which needs another $333 million to complete.

“Electrification will transform Caltrain, replacing 75% of the aging diesel fleet with high-performance state of the art electric trains, but this funding will allow us to take the next step and finish the project by 2024,” said Caltrain’s Acting Executive Director Michelle Bouchard.

It also earmarks roughly $91 billion for spending on transportation nationwide that would also provide $2.5 billion for zero-emission school buses.

“This is a great day for public transportation,” said SamTrans General Manager/CEO Carter Mau. “Bus agencies throughout California have committed to adopting fully zero emission fleets by 2040, and this bill offers a means of funding that ambitious goal.”

Federal dollars would also help clean up the state’s roughly 35,000 abandoned wells and 39,000 abandoned mines and other pollutants which would create thousands of jobs.

About $2.8 billion would be allocated to combat wildfires — $200 million of which would be used for post-fire restoration, like Santa Clara County’s east foothills or Big Basin Redwoods State Park, which was badly damaged by a wildfire in 2020.

The bill, first passed by the Senate in a 69 to 30 vote in August, was ultimately passed by the House, including 13 Republican lawmakers, on November 5.

In order to achieve a bipartisan deal, the president had to cut back his initial ambition to spend $2.3 trillion on infrastructure by more than half.

The bill includes about $550 billion in new spending over 10 years, since some of the expenditures in the package were already planned. Yet the administration still views the bill as a national project with a broad range of investments and the potential ways to improve people’s lives with clean drinking water and high-speed internet.

Andria Borba contributed to this story.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

San Jose Water Officials Set Tough New Drought Restrictions for Customers

By Max Darrow SAN JOSE (KPIX) — As federal scientists predict California is likely to see little relief from the drought this winter, one South Bay water company is handing down it’s toughest drought restrictions in years. San Jose Water officials recently got the green light from the California Public Utilities Commission to impose drought surcharges to customers who use more water than they’re supposed to. “You’ve got to conserve, or we’ll have to charge you these surcharges,” said San Jose Water spokesperson Liann Walborsky. Customers are supposed to cut their water usage down to 15% below 2019 levels. Customers who use more than...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: School Clinics Help Alameda County Outpace State In Vaccinating Kids

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – The push to vaccinate 5 to 11 year-olds in the Bay Area and across California is barely two weeks old. Initially there was talk of a big rush to beat the holidays, so how are things going? Maybe a little slower than expected, but steady. “I’m really excited,” said Monet Frierson ahead of her shot. “I’m nervous,” admitted her sister Monique. For the sisters, it was a mix of nerves and excitement. While mom was glad it was at a convenient location that made her a bit more comfortable. “And it makes them more comfortable too,” said Domonique Frierson. “Knowing...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose City Council Unanimously Blocks Commercial Development In Coyote Valley

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — The San Jose City Council unanimously backed a proposal Tuesday evening to block commercial development, including construction of a massive Amazon-style warehouse, on 314 acres in Coyote Valley. The proposal rezones portions of the valley from industrial to agricultural and open space use and ends a land battle that has pitted conservationists against commercial developers. “I want everyone in my city to be able to have those inspiring, wonderful moments, where they have an opportunity to reconnect with nature,” said San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo at a press conference held against the backdrop of the lush, green...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Unvaccinated Healdsburg City Councilmember Claims Discrimination Over Vaccine Rule At In-Person Meetings

HEALDSBURG (BCN) – The Healdsburg City Council was accused of racially discriminating against one of its members this week after she was not allowed to attend the council’s regular meeting in person because she is not vaccinated against COVID-19. The council returned to in-person meetings Monday with a requirement that people in attendance be fully vaccinated, while those not attending in person could continue to participate virtually. Councilwoman Skylaer Palacios was the only council member to attend virtually instead of in person after she revealed at the council’s Nov. 1 meeting that she had not been vaccinated, citing skepticism that the three...
HEALDSBURG, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
San Jose, CA
Traffic
City
Washington, CA
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Local
California Traffic
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Earthquake Swarm Rattles Nerves In Danville, San Ramon

SAN RAMON (CBS SF) — A swarm of earthquakes rumbled under the San Ramon-Danville area Wednesday, measuring as high as 3.9 in magnitude, giving local residents a subtle reminder of the seismic activity deep under the region. The 3.9 magnitude quake struck at 11:43 a.m., followed by an aftershock measuring 2.6 magnitude at 11:46 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A third aftershock with 3.0 magnitude struck at 11:58 a.m. More than a dozen smaller quakes have followed over the last several hours. Preliminary data from the USGS showed the quake struck an area off El Capitan Drive just west of...
DANVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Developers, Conservationists At Odds Over Future Of Coyote Valley In San Jose

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — There’s a land battle brewing in the South Bay that’s pitting conservationists versus commercial developers and will likely determine the future of the San Jose’s Coyote Valley. “Coyote Valley is the last, great open space in the city of San Jose. We know this landscape provides tremendous benefits for the public, for wildlife and for the climate,” says Andrea Mackenzie, the General Manager of the Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority. Texas-based real estate developer Crow Holdings Industrial has proposed building two massive warehouses on farmland at the intersection of Santa Teresa and Bailey Roads. The proposed development is...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Mateo County To Implement Gun Buyback Program; 1st Event In December

SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) – The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors have approved the creation of a gun buyback program, with the first event planned for December. During Tuesday’s meeting, supervisors approved a $208,000 grant to help establish the program and fund it through 2023. Officials said the grant funding, which comes from reserves by a voter-approved sales tax measure, would be combined with $100,000 from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office and $67,000 from a community group who sought the buyback program. The first of five gun buyback events is scheduled for December 11, with the location yet to...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Woman In Vehicle Shot Dead Along I-80 Approach To Bay Bridge Toll Plaza In Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A woman riding in a vehicle was shot dead along the westbound approach to the Bay Bridge toll plaza Thursday morning. The California Highway Patrol said dispatchers received a call at about 9:12 a.m. of a freeway shooting on Interstate Highway 80 in Oakland. The woman, a man, and two juveniles were traveling in a Buick Rendezvous SUV just east of West Grand Avenue when their vehicle was struck by gunfire. The woman was seated in the right-front passenger seat of the SUV when she was hit by the gunfire and died of her injuries, the CHP said...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Sam Liccardo
Person
Zoe Lofgren
CBS San Francisco

COVID: South Bay Vaccination Center Gets Kid-Friendly Jungle Theme Makeover

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — In the 12 days since the COVID-19 vaccine was authorized for children 5-to 11-years-old, Santa Clara County has administered nearly 34,000 doses, comprising 20% of the age group. After such a strong start, health officials don’t want to lose momentum. “So I think we’ve done pretty well, 20% in two weeks,” said Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, Santa Clara County Vaccine Officer. The progress report comes as the county unveiled kid-friendly, jungle-themed decorations at its mass vaccination at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds. Funded by the Valley Medical Center Foundation with private donations, a team of designers and events professionals “transformed...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

South Bay Water District Giving Homeowners Incentives to Replace Lawns

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KPIX) — The Santa Clara Valley Water District is paying homeowners to remove their lawns and replace it with them with drought-resistant landscaping. “A lawn requires maintenance and water and does nothing for you,” Bob Wells who lives in Morgan Hill. Three years ago, Bob and his wife Nancy decided to remove their lawn and re-design their landscaping with plants requiring little to no water. “We’d seen a neighbor do the same thing and we thought it looked really nice. And of course, conserving water was really something valuable,” Nancy Wells said. The Wells took advantage of a rebate program...
MORGAN HILL, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Tentative Labor Deal Reached; University of California Lecturers Call Off Strike

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — The union representing University of California lecturers called off a planned two-day strike early Wednesday after hammering out a tentative agreement on a new labor pact during a marathon overnight negotiating session. According to a series of Twitter posts from the University Council-American Federation of Teachers, the union representing non-tenure track faculty and librarians, a 12th-hour deal was reached averting picket lines slated to go up on campuses across California on Wednesday morning. “We have a tentative agreement,” the tweet read. “#TeamUCAFT has won transformative and groundbreaking improvements in crucial areas, including job stability, workload, and compensation.” “While we...
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Residents Near Oakland’s Jack London Square Frustrated Over Rampant Car Break-Ins – ‘I Felt Really Violated’

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – People living in an apartment building near Oakland’s Jack London Square say the parking situation has become a nightmare, as their garage has become a target for repeated break-ins. Residents of Channel House pay more than $3,000 a month for their apartments. The huge complex at Jack London Square has 400 units, but only 80 parking spaces in its underground garage, so residents pay $150 a month for a space in the garage across the railroad tracks owned by the same company, CIM Group. But there is a problem with that. “Within a month, my car has been broken...
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transit Systems#San Francisco Bay Area#Infrastructures#South Bay Leaders#Cbs Sf#Kpix#Zoom#D C Bart#Bart General
CBS San Francisco

Rocket Dog Animal Sanctuary Founded By San Francisco Woman Who Also Rescued Herself

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — For the last two decades, San Francisco woman has made it her life’s mission to rescue as many animals as possible. Pali Boucher provides a loving home for every four-legged friend she can through Rocket Dog Rescue Urban Sanctuary in East Oakland. Board member Christine Garcia-Kelly says Pali has led the nonprofit for 20 years with a selfless, generous heart. “She’ll literally give you the sweater off her back,” Garcia-Kelly said. “The generosity goes to people whether you’re a friend, homeless person or street dog.” Because Boucher herself was once an underdog. “I was out there with my mom and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Expansion Of Services For Domestic Violence Victims On San Francisco 2022 Ballot

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN/CBS SF) — San Francisco Supervisor Catherine Stefani on Tuesday announced a ballot initiative for the June 2022 election that aims to expand services available for victims of domestic violence and other crimes. The initiative would create the Office of Victim and Witness Rights, as well as establish the right to civil counsel for victims of domestic violence. According to Stefani, amid an uptick in certain types of crimes in the city like burglary and homicides, the ballot initiative is urgently needed as, oftentimes, victims are left with limited options. “We are here because we know that San Franciscans who are...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Johnston Ranch Property Near Half Moon Bay To Be Preserved Under Partnership

HALF MOON BAY (CBS SF) – Half Moon Bay city officials announced Monday that they are partnering with the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District (Midpen) and the Peninsula Open Space Trust on the future of the 868-acre Johnston Ranch located on the city’s southern edge. “By joining our resources and unique expertise, POST, Midpen, and the City of Half Moon Bay are partnering to keep Johnston Ranch protected as natural open space and agricultural working lands,” said Ana María Ruiz, general manager of Midpen. “We have a shared vision to balance natural resource protection and viable agriculture at Johnston Ranch with...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Caltrans Looks to Hire Hundreds to Fill Jobs in Clean California Campaign

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — Caltrans says they saw good turnout for yet another job fair in the Bay Area on Saturday as they continue to recruit new employees to work for the agency under the Clean California campaign launched by the governor this summer. They are also looking to fill vacancies and plan to recruit across the nine counties in the Bay Area. “It’s challenging, understandable because of the pandemic,” said Byron Lim, the acting program manager for Clean California. “Caltrans is hiring, Caltrans has positions available so come on in.” Gov. Newsom announced the $1.1 billion project to reduce litter and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Box Truck That Flipped Over Center Divider on San Mateo Bridge Cleared

HAYWARD (CBS SF) — A box truck that flipped over the center divider on the San Mateo Bridge near the toll plaza in Hayward is impacting traffic on the span in both directions for hours, according to authorities. At around 3:20 p.m., CHP issued a severe traffic alert due to a traffic collision and a fuel spill on westbound CA-92 west of San Mateo Bridge toll plaza in Hayward. Traffic Collision and Fuel Spill on Westbound CA-92 West of San Mateo Bridge – Toll Plaza in Hayward. Left and Center Lanes Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) November 15, 2021 A Twitter post...
HAYWARD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Rep. Jackie Speier Announces She Will Not Seek Re-Election In 2022

WASHINGTON (CBS SF) — Veteran Bay Area Congresswoman Jackie Speier, who survived the violence surrounding the Jonestown massacre while serving as an aide to slain Congressman Leo Ryan, announced Tuesday she would not seek reelection in 2022. In a video release, Speier said she had mixed emotions making the announcement while also recalling those darks at the airport in Guyana. “Forty-three years ago, as I lay dying on a jungle airstrip, I promised God that, if I were allowed to live, I would dedicate my life to public service,” she said. “I was given that chance, and thanks to you, I was...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

With Sirhan Sirhan’s Possible Parole Looming, Controversial Theories on RFK Assassination Resurface

By Allen Martin & Molly McCrea LOS ANGELES (KPIX) — More than 50 years ago, on April 17, 1969, a young Palestinian of Jordanian citizenship was convicted of killing U.S. Senator Robert Kennedy at a Los Angeles campaign event. Six days later, Sirhan Sirhan was sentenced to death in the gas chamber. In 1972, the California Supreme Court did away with the death penalty, and Sirhan’s sentence was commuted to life in prison. Now 77-years-old, Sirhan has sought to be released on parole numerous times. On his 16th attempt on August 27, 2021, a two-member state parole board panel recommended that Sirhan is “suitable”...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Boosting the Booster: San Francisco Expands COVID-19 Vaccination Policy

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — The San Francisco Department of Public Health is expanding the booster shot eligibility to all adults 18 and older, provided they qualify based on the timing of the previous dose of vaccine. On Saturday, KPIX met Shannon Scott at a vaccine clinic in the Bayview. She was there to get her booster shot. “I just decided today was the day,” Scott said. “When I found out they were giving them out here, I came immediately to get mine.” Per FDA recommendations, seniors, people with underlying medical conditions, people who work in long-term care facilities, and those who work in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
43K+
Followers
19K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy