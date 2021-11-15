ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment Lawyer Breaks Down Who Will Be Liable For Travis Scott’s Astroworld Tragedy [WATCH]

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
 4 days ago

The world is still processing the tragic events of Travis Scott’s 2021 Astroworld Festival concert, which is now being described as one of the most deadly live music shows in history.

To make sense out of who will ultimately be at fault when all is said and done in terms of the many, many pending lawsuits , we had attorney Keisha Perry Walker call in to give us a breakdown of liability in the hip-hop event of the year gone terribly wrong.

From giving us an explanation as to why the concert kept going on and the adequacy of crowd control to that burning question of whether accepting a refund will waive any rights for concertgoers to sue, Perry Walker did an amazing job at giving us all the details from many different perspectives. For anyone that wants to get an in-depth understanding behind the Astroworld tragedy, this may be your most transparent recollection of the facts.

Learn a few things from attorney Keisha Perry Walker about the 2021 Astroworld fiasco below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show :

Comments / 3

Pig Farmer
3d ago

Scott is to blame. he's done this before and got away with it. this time the Evil 🙈's are going to pay. What did we do to Charles Manson he didn't kill anyone ether. Scott should be done the same way

Reply
3
