Economy

WoodMac weighs in on COP26 key takeaways

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWood Mackenzie sees the COP26 as a qualified success. Following the conclusion of the COP26 on November 13, Wood Mackenzie experts weigh in on the key developments of the conference. Jonny Sultoon, global head of markets and transitions, said: “Wood Mackenzie sees the COP26 as a qualified success. “The...

Related
naturalgasworld.com

Southeast Asia Steps Up LNG Storage and Reload

LNG storage and reload activity is picking up in Southeast Asia, with at least two terminal operators offering third-party access to existing and proposed facilities. LNG storage and reload activity is picking up in Southeast Asia, with at least two terminal operators offering third-party access to existing and proposed facilities. Petronas wants to add a new tank solely for storage and reload purposes at its Pengerang regasification terminal in Johor, Malaysia, and is seeking market interest in a long-term lease. Pertamina, meanwhile, is offering a five-year lease for storage and reload capacity at its Arun terminal in Sumatra, Indonesia from 4Q 2023.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
uschamber.com

4 Takeaways from the UN COP26 Climate Conference

Business, government, and environmental leaders from all over the world descended on Glasgow, Scotland for the UN COP26 Climate Conference with an ambitious agenda to advance policies and practices that accelerate climate-saving actions. The commitment from all stakeholders to combat climate change and drive down emissions was underscored by significant progress in a number of important areas.
ENVIRONMENT
naturalgasworld.com

Chinese LNG imports up 24% in Oct

The imports were down 8.6% month/month, however. In October, Chinese LNG imports came in at 6.17mn metric tons, up 24.3% year/year, customs department data published on November 18 showed. The imports were down 8.6% month/month, however. During the January-October period, LNG imports were 64.6mn mt, up 22.5% yr/yr. Meanwhile, China’s...
ECONOMY
naturalgasworld.com

Japan's LNG imports down 22% in Oct

Imports were also down 14% month/month. Japanese LNG imports in October came in at 4.62mn metric tons, down 22% year/year, according to the data published by the country’s finance ministry on November 17. The imports were down 14.4% month/month. Japan’s shipments last month cost 317.35bn yen ($2.76bn), up 67.6% yr/yr....
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Ccs
lawfareblog.com

Key Takeaways From the Glasgow Climate Pact

Nearly 200 nations signed the Glasgow Climate Pact on Nov. 13. Acknowledging the increasingly strong connection between climate change and its role as a threat accelerant, the pact explicitly states that climate change is a “social, economic and environmental threat.” It also called on world leaders to “strengthen the global response to the threat of climate change.”
ENVIRONMENT
naturalgasworld.com

Energy transition in Japan and implications for gas

This Insight explores potential pathways for Japan to move towards its ambitious targets. In October 2020, the then newly-appointed Japanese Prime Minister surprised the world, and many of his officials, by announcing a commitment for Japan to reach Net Zero by 2050. In April 2021, he strengthened the commitment by setting a 2030 target for reduction of greenhouse gas emissions of 46 per cent compared to 2013 levels. Net Zero and associated interim targets will be challenging for many countries, but are particularly challenging for Japan. Following the Fukushima nuclear accident in 2011, Japan’s nuclear power generation has been much reduced, resulting in significantly increased reliance on fossil fuels, notably coal and LNG.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

The gas market is once again rife with bullish signals

Following a number of uneasy weeks at elevated prices, the gas market is once again rife with bullish signals. In Europe, the suspension of Nord Stream 2’s certification process has let bullish momentum take hold again, resulting in higher TTF prices due to the evaporating expectations of any supply relief through this pipeline during the Northern Hemisphere winter.
TRAFFIC
International Business Times

Key Takeaways From The Xi-Biden Summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Joe Biden held a virtual summit Tuesday, aiming to stabilise ties as tensions soar over Taiwan, human rights, and political and economic competition. After exchanging cordial greetings, leaders of the two rival superpowers had what Beijing described as a "frank, constructive" discussion that...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
China
Fortune

From a carbon market to a coal ‘phase down,’ here are the 8 key takeaways from COP26

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. The Glasgow Climate Pact, with nearly 200 national signatories, was officially agreed to this weekend, two (plus) weeks after COP26 kicked off in Glasgow. Throughout the conference, questions of whether the closely watched event was a “success” or “failure” have dogged delegates as they attempt to wrangle a global deal to prevent utter environmental catastrophe.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

COP26 outcome hinged on handful of key issues

Fourteen days of gritty negotiations by 20,000 diplomats from nearly 200 countries -- and the hopes of salvaging a deal at COP26 -- boiled down to cash, coal, compensation and the willingness to speed up the drawdown of fossil fuels. Here's a breakdown of the main sticking points that got unpicked for a deal to get hammered through.
INDIA
naturalgasworld.com

New lease of life for Canada’s LNG projects? [Gas in Transition]

High LNG prices indicate a shortage of liquefaction capacity globally, curbing importers’ ability to displace higher carbon fuels. But while high prices should rejuvenate Canada’s LNG prospects, developers’ biggest battle revolves around their social license. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 7]. by: Ross McCracken. LNG pricing has recovered remarkably...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Market, Policy, and Political Implications of the Global Gas Crisis

A number of factors have been put forward to explain the crisis. On October 18, 2021, Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy (CGEP) hosted a special session of the Natural Gas Forum on the global nature of the current unexpected gas crisis, which has sparked chaos in many parts of the world. A number of factors have been put forward to explain the crisis, including a faster-than-expected pandemic recovery in economic demand that has precipitated global supply chain issues, extreme weather conditions around the world, and LNG facility outages. The forum was an opportunity for participants to discuss the underlying causes of the global gas crisis and its long-term market, policy, and political implications. The discussion started with outlooks for the winter across the European Union, Russia, the United States, and East Asia before turning to a debate over any longer-term implications of the natural gas crisis on the energy transition.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Chinese gas output marginally up in Oct

Output was up marginally year on year but rose 12.4% versus October 2019. China’s natural gas production in October was 16.5bn m3, up 0.5% year/year, the country’s statistics bureau said on November 15. But output was up 12.4% on October 2019. During the first 10 months of 2021, the production...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Birmingham Star

Russian fleet en route to US to help battle fuel crisis

The US is reportedly getting ready to receive a bulk shipment of diesel fromenergy-rich Russia as Washington strives to cool down the fuel's retail price, which has recently hit its highest level since 2014. Some two million barrels of Russian diesel carried by four tankers are currently heading to the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Ted

What got decided at COP26? Here are 5 takeaways from climate scientists

The COP26 UN climate talks in Glasgow have finally finished, and the gavel has come down on the Glasgow Climate Pact, which was agreed to by all 197 countries. If the 2015 Paris Agreement provided a framework for countries to tackle climate change, then Glasgow has been the first major test of that high-water mark of global diplomacy.
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

Cop26: Key moments that shaped the climate summit

There were big pledges from some countries, while protesters were furious at perceived lack of ambition in the negotiations. For two weeks, the eyes of the world have been trained on Glasgow as negotiators desperately tried to thrash out an agreement to stave off the climate crisis. While delegations haggled...
ENVIRONMENT
CNN

Japan and South Korea cracked the American car market. Now a company from Vietnam wants to try

(CNN Business) — Vinfast, a car company based in Vietnam, unveiled a pair of electric SUVs Wednesday that it plans to begin selling in the United States next year. A subsidiary of Vietnam's enormous VinGroup conglomerate -- which owns companies in technology, healthcare, amusement parks and even a university -- Vinfast unveiled its first models, a pair of gasoline-powered luxury sedans, at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. Both sedans used engineering from German luxury automaker BMW, including its engines. The company now also offers gas-powered SUVs in Vietnam with BMW engines, including a high performance model called the President.
ECONOMY

