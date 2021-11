While once largely dormant, full-motion video games have made a resurgence in recent years. So much so, that some publishers such as Wales Interactive have gone largely all-in on the genre. With the sudden abundance of games made with live action video, a variety of scenarios have thus far been covered – from thrillers to adventures. It's perhaps no surprise then that the genre would eventually make its way to some of the most popular tropes in gaming, the Battle Royale. The recently released Bloodshore tries to incorporate this every man for himself scenario in a FMV experience. Unfortunately, the game ends up bringing together the less pleasant experiences of both things it tries to combine.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO