ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Kelly Evans: Can the Fed afford to raise rates?

By Kelly Evans, @KellyCNBC
CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI don't mean, "Can the Fed afford the risk of rate hikes that might slow the economy." I mean literally, can the Fed afford to raise interest rates. It's a topic you're starting to hear more about lately. And it's because the Fed's own exposure to interest rates has changed...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 2

Related
seattlepi.com

Pressure on Fed's Powell is rising as inflation worsens

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell surely expected to have some breathing room after taking the first step this month to dial back the Fed’s emergency aid for the economy. Just a week later, though, the government reported that consumer prices grew over the previous 12 months by...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Imf#Gdp#The St Louis Fed#The Mercatus Center
crowdfundinsider.com

Saule Omarova: Approval of Biden Administration’s Pick for Comptroller of the Currency is Looking Dicey

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), an independent bureau under the US Department of Treasury, is the lead bank regulator in the US. Managed by the Comptroller of the Currency, it is a key federal agency in approving or denying national bank charters along with providing supervision for national banks and federal savings associations. In recent years, the OCC has become a forum for debate regarding the rise of digital banks, as well as neo-banks – Fintechs that provide bank-like services while not being a licensed bank. During the end of the Trump Administration, a fair amount of progress was made in the Fintech sector. Then acting Comptroller of the Currency, Brian Brooks took decisive action in clarifying certain compliance requirements for non-bank lenders, providing guidance on digital assets, as well as approving the first truly digital bank to receive a national bank charter.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
TheConversationAU

Vital Signs: Chill, this week's news on wages points to anything but hyperinflation

Suddenly people are talking about inflation, even hyperinflation, in a way they haven’t since the 1980s. In October the United States posted its highest annual consumer price index increase in 30 years, with inflation up 6.2% and “core” (excluding volatile prices) inflation of 4.6%. US underlying inflation Former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers – arguably the finest policy economist of his generation – contends that what’s happening is not transitory. He says soon inflation could soon climb to double digits, where it hasn’t been for 40 years. There are plenty of other leading economists, including Nobel Prize winner Paul Krugman, who argue that what’s...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Fed’s Evans, erstwhile dove, says may need 2022 rate hike

(Reuters) -Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans, one of the U.S. central bank’s most reliable policy doves, on Thursday said he is “open-minded” to adjustments in monetary policy next year, if inflation continues to stay high. That’s not, he said, his expectation, given his view that price pressures will ease...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Fed's Evans: Unemployment rate could approach 3.5% in 2022

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans predicted Thursday that the U.S. unemployment rate will fall below 4% in 2022, possibly approaching a level around 3.5%. Speaking at the BKD Financial Services Virtual Symposium, Evans said the decision on when to raise interest rates would depend on incoming inflation...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Fed’s Bostic: could start normalizing interest rates next summer

(Reuters) – Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic on Thursday said he believes the Fed could start raising interest rates in the middle of next year, when the U.S. economy will have regained the vibrant labor market it had before the pandemic hit. “Right now, our projections suggest that by...
ECONOMY
pharmaceutical-technology.com

UK raises interest rates amid 10-year high inflation – leading macroeconomic influencers

Economists believe that higher energy and transport costs have pushed up prices at the fastest rate in a decade. Dan Davies, former regulatory economist at the Bank of England (BoE) and analyst for a number of investment banks, retweeted an article shared by Dean Baker, a macroeconomist and co-founder of the Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR), on Britain becoming the first major economy to raise interest rates after the Covid-19 economic fallout led to the fastest rise in prices of goods in ten years.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Fed Evans: Inflation is not hair on fire

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said he wouldn’t describe inflation as “hair on fire”. But he admitted, high inflation is “gone on longer”, and things are “not quite as clean as I was hoping for”. Evans also tried to solidify the expectation that Fed won’t raise interesting rate before completing...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy