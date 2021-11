Our Bond Buyer series Build What Better? will conclude with Will We Have Built Back Better? Imagining U.S. Infrastructure in 2030. This live video will feature a discussion among host Peter Keating and visionary leaders in infrastructure design, policy and funding. We will talk about the impact of new federal investment, climate change, social justice concerns and “smart” projects on how Americans convey their families, goods and information. Just how much will changes now getting underway affect our landscapes tomorrow? Let’s find out.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO