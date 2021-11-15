ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Read to a Dog (O'Neill)

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRead with a cuddly friend! Trained therapy dogs provide warm and...

www.cambridgema.gov

Sidney Daily News

Dogs rule (and they love it)!

SIDNEY — Nearly 50 people and nine dogs came out for the opening ceremony dedication of Sidney’s new Steenrod and Rudy Dog Park, located at Deam Park, on Friday morning, Nov. 19. The dog park is split into two sections, with a water fountain in front of the chain link...
SIDNEY, OH
Daily Mail

Family who covered their home in Christmas lights for over 20 years have festive display banned by council over 'slippery grass' health and safety fears

A family has been banned from putting up Christmas lights on their own home after a housing officer warned them over health and safety fears about 'slippery grass'. For over 20 years, Roger Clifford has put on a glowing display in the village of Feock, Cornwall that has brought festive cheer to visitors from across the country who have come to visit.
The Independent

Grandmother given restraining order for refusing to stop feeding ‘sad’ horse

A grandmother has been convicted of harassment for feeding a retired racehorse that she thought was being neglected.Margaret Porter, 67, gave Nelson carrots and apples on a number of occasions because she thought he would “starve to death”.But his owner Suzanne Cooke, 50, was concerned that he could get ill after she caught Ms Porter throwing vegetables to him in the village of Scruton, in the Yorkshire Dales, in February.Ms Porter told the court that she was “distressed” by her thoughts of Nelson in the frozen field.She said: “I saw him standing outside his stables and I thought he looked...
The Independent

Hospice nurse reveals what people say before dying

A hospice nurse from California has revealed what most people say before they die.Julie, who goes only by her first name on social media, has been working as a hospice nurse in Los Angeles for the past five years and has been educating people about death on TikTok.Hospice care is a type of health care that focuses on relieving a terminally ill patient’s pain and symptoms and attending to their emotional and spiritual needs at the end of life.“I love educating patients and families about what to expect with hospices and what to expect with the specific disease they are...
People

The Dads Whose Son's Biological Mom Went from Stranger to Friend (and Now Possible Surrogate): 'Incredible'

If you ask Seth Garrison, he will tell you that he has wanted to be a father ever since he was a little boy himself. After meeting and marrying Barret Anspach, the two shared the dream of becoming parents together – but found the adoption process daunting and confusing. They had already been working with a private adoption agency when they were introduced to PairTree, an adoption matchmaking site which seeks to make the process easy and equitable for both adoptive parents and expectant moms.
wmleader.com

Warning signs around Daughtry’s tragic stepdaughter

Musician Chris Daughtry’s late stepdaughter, Hannah Price, appeared to have a turbulent relationship with her boyfriend, Bobby Jolly, even as she struggled for direction in her own life, as evidenced by her social media and at least one recent encounter with the law. Price — who was found dead in...
Bored Panda

We Made These 28 Ridiculously Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists

We're working on two comics other than Dark Lines, and from time to time, we would have an idea that would not be tame enough for the Hairball Chronicles comic (about our cats) or would be too impolite for our TourBunny comic (about entitled tourists). It was a source of frustration to find a way to incorporate those, so we decided to branch them off—welcome to Dark Lines. Now we make and publish one of these per week.
TVShowsAce

‘My 600-lb Life’: Where Is Bianca Hayes Now?

Since My 600-lb Life debuted in 2012, viewers have seen dozens of morbidly obese hopefuls embark on their weight loss journeys with the ultimate goal of receiving medical intervention from Dr. Younan Nowzaradan aka Dr. Now. Bianca Hayes was one of those looking for help. While many of the people...
BBC

Parents' tribute to Grand Canyon crash brothers

The parents of two brothers who were among five Britons killed in a Grand Canyon helicopter crash said they "put a smile on everyone's face". Stuart and Jason Hill, 30 and 32, from Worthing, died with Stuart's girlfriend Becky Dobson, 27, in February 2018. Their friends, Ellie Udall, from Worthing,...
parentherald.com

Teenager Warns of Hair Makeover Mistake That Sent Her to the Emergency Room

A teenager has shared a harrowing experience to her followers on TikTok to warn them about the one hair makeover mistake that sent her to the hospital emergency room. Seraya Ellison, 19, should have known how to avoid the hair makeover mistake because she has been dyeing her hair since she was in middle school. However, she learned the hardest and most painful way that allergies to hair dyes can happen to anyone at any time, especially if the person uses cheap products.
