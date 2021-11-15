Read to a Dog (O'Neill)

SIDNEY — Nearly 50 people and nine dogs came out for the opening ceremony dedication of Sidney’s new Steenrod and Rudy Dog Park, located at Deam Park, on Friday morning, Nov. 19. The dog park is split into two sections, with a water fountain in front of the chain link...
A family has been banned from putting up Christmas lights on their own home after a housing officer warned them over health and safety fears about 'slippery grass'. For over 20 years, Roger Clifford has put on a glowing display in the village of Feock, Cornwall that has brought festive cheer to visitors from across the country who have come to visit.
A grandmother has been convicted of harassment for feeding a retired racehorse that she thought was being neglected.Margaret Porter, 67, gave Nelson carrots and apples on a number of occasions because she thought he would “starve to death”.But his owner Suzanne Cooke, 50, was concerned that he could get ill after she caught Ms Porter throwing vegetables to him in the village of Scruton, in the Yorkshire Dales, in February.Ms Porter told the court that she was “distressed” by her thoughts of Nelson in the frozen field.She said: “I saw him standing outside his stables and I thought he looked...
A hospice nurse from California has revealed what most people say before they die.Julie, who goes only by her first name on social media, has been working as a hospice nurse in Los Angeles for the past five years and has been educating people about death on TikTok.Hospice care is a type of health care that focuses on relieving a terminally ill patient’s pain and symptoms and attending to their emotional and spiritual needs at the end of life.“I love educating patients and families about what to expect with hospices and what to expect with the specific disease they are...
If I didn’t know the so-called Indian Creek killer, Fredrick Scott, was in jail waiting to go to trial, I’d have pegged him as the prime suspect in recent spate of six murders — two in KCK, two in St. Louis County and two in the city of St. Louis.
Sy'Rai Smith, daughter of the iconic R&B singer Brandy, graced our screens for her TV debut on The Real and opened up about her weight-loss journey and the inspiration behind it. The 19-year-old laid it all on the table as she revealed how social media negatively affected her and how...
If you ask Seth Garrison, he will tell you that he has wanted to be a father ever since he was a little boy himself. After meeting and marrying Barret Anspach, the two shared the dream of becoming parents together – but found the adoption process daunting and confusing. They had already been working with a private adoption agency when they were introduced to PairTree, an adoption matchmaking site which seeks to make the process easy and equitable for both adoptive parents and expectant moms.
Police have combed bushland, drained a creek and excluded a concrete slab from investigations on the fifth day of a renewed search for the remains of missing three-year-old William Tyrrell. Officers searched an area of bush a kilometre from where the boy disappeared in Kendall on the mid-north coast, digging...
I am a train driver, and I spend more than ten days on the train every month. During the four years of marrying my wife, I sometimes feel that I owe my wife. Therefore, when I am not working, I will do more housework, especially cooking.
Musician Chris Daughtry’s late stepdaughter, Hannah Price, appeared to have a turbulent relationship with her boyfriend, Bobby Jolly, even as she struggled for direction in her own life, as evidenced by her social media and at least one recent encounter with the law. Price — who was found dead in...
The male neighbor is a lazy bachelor. In the community, no one likes him, including me. However, I occasionally feel that I need to be polite to him on the surface as a neighbor. Unexpectedly, what I got in exchange was his invasion.
In 2013, Chelsea Rustad was 31 years old and realized she could not name a single one of her great-grandparents. As she told "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty, "It's not that far back, right? But I couldn't name them." So Rustad, a resident of Tumwater, Washington, went online to build...
We're working on two comics other than Dark Lines, and from time to time, we would have an idea that would not be tame enough for the Hairball Chronicles comic (about our cats) or would be too impolite for our TourBunny comic (about entitled tourists). It was a source of frustration to find a way to incorporate those, so we decided to branch them off—welcome to Dark Lines. Now we make and publish one of these per week.
Stacey Pentland, who documented her experience with cancer on TikTok, has reportedly died. Pentland amassed over 187,000 followers on TikTok, where she posted daily updates about her health. Pentland reportedly told the Chronicle Live that she received her cancer diagnosis in April 2020. A TikTok star and mother of four...
Since My 600-lb Life debuted in 2012, viewers have seen dozens of morbidly obese hopefuls embark on their weight loss journeys with the ultimate goal of receiving medical intervention from Dr. Younan Nowzaradan aka Dr. Now. Bianca Hayes was one of those looking for help. While many of the people...
Katie Page has had quite an unexpected journey to parenthood, but the Colorado mom wouldn't change a thing. With five kids under the age of five currently living under her roof — three who are adopted and two of whom are her boyfriend Josh's biological kids — Page tells PEOPLE that the chaos is exactly what she loves.
Meet the twins battling a one-in-two-million condition that is slowly turning their muscles to bone. Lucy and Zoe, from Northern Ireland, were both born with fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP). The condition, which is so rare that the sisters are one of just three sets of twins in the world known...
Bettina Lerman, 69, had been on a ventilator for more than a month when doctors told her family she would not survive her battle with covid-19. “They told us, ‘Your mother is never going to wake up,’ ” her son, Andrew Lerman, recalled in an interview with The Washington Post.
The parents of two brothers who were among five Britons killed in a Grand Canyon helicopter crash said they "put a smile on everyone's face". Stuart and Jason Hill, 30 and 32, from Worthing, died with Stuart's girlfriend Becky Dobson, 27, in February 2018. Their friends, Ellie Udall, from Worthing,...
A teenager has shared a harrowing experience to her followers on TikTok to warn them about the one hair makeover mistake that sent her to the hospital emergency room. Seraya Ellison, 19, should have known how to avoid the hair makeover mistake because she has been dyeing her hair since she was in middle school. However, she learned the hardest and most painful way that allergies to hair dyes can happen to anyone at any time, especially if the person uses cheap products.
Comments / 0