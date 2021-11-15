Human Cadaver Study Goes High Tech

Simsbury, CT VFW Post 1926 Commander Wins Scholarship For Drone Pilot Training From Aquiline Drones. According to Census.gov, there are 3,510 Veteran-owned businesses in Connecticut. Aquiline Drones (AD), an American drone manufacturer and technology company in downtown Hartford, is increasing that number for Commander Lee Wilson of VFW Post 1926 in Simsbury, CT. The decorated Army Sergeant who served in the first Gulf War during Desert Shield and Desert Storm, recently won a scholarship to AD’s Flight to the Future (F2F) online drone pilot training program after his name was selected from the raffle box at the recent Simsbury Fly-In event hosted by the Simsbury Airport. Commander Wilson, a resident of Avon, CT is a computer technician and is employed by the Department of Connecticut for the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) in Rocky Hill, CT. After completing the online course, he will earn an FAA Drone Pilot Certification, industry-specific drone instruction and support in becoming an independent drone business.
