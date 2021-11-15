ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Human Cadaver Study Goes High Tech

cedarville.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to understanding the human body, those in the health sciences have traditionally relied on cadaver study as a crucial component in training and education. But starting next spring, students in Cedarville University’s school of allied health will also have access to a new interactive device that will allow...

www.cedarville.edu

Tribune-Review

Editorial: High tech hall passes are smart solution

Not all hall passes look alike. In some schools, they are slips of paper that detail exactly where a student is allowed to go, at what time and why. In others, they are physical objects — sometimes comically large or obvious — that not only tell other staff members the student has permission to be where they are but are reminders to the teacher that someone is out of class. Sorry, Emily, you have to wait until Aidan comes back to go to the restroom.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
WTOP

Revamped Maryland college campus goes high tech for research, jobs

Future developments on drones and other unmanned systems could come from a new, high-tech facility in California, Maryland. The Southern Maryland Autonomous Research and Technology at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland boasts an $86 million, 84,000-square-foot facility featuring a giant cubic room with 50-foot sides for testing drones.
MARYLAND STATE
hamlethub.com

Providing Military Heroes with a High-Tech Future

Simsbury, CT VFW Post 1926 Commander Wins Scholarship For Drone Pilot Training From Aquiline Drones. According to Census.gov, there are 3,510 Veteran-owned businesses in Connecticut. Aquiline Drones (AD), an American drone manufacturer and technology company in downtown Hartford, is increasing that number for Commander Lee Wilson of VFW Post 1926 in Simsbury, CT. The decorated Army Sergeant who served in the first Gulf War during Desert Shield and Desert Storm, recently won a scholarship to AD’s Flight to the Future (F2F) online drone pilot training program after his name was selected from the raffle box at the recent Simsbury Fly-In event hosted by the Simsbury Airport. Commander Wilson, a resident of Avon, CT is a computer technician and is employed by the Department of Connecticut for the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) in Rocky Hill, CT. After completing the online course, he will earn an FAA Drone Pilot Certification, industry-specific drone instruction and support in becoming an independent drone business.
SIMSBURY, CT
San Diego Business Journal

$30M High Tech High Makeover a Winner for Studio E

Redeveloping a former public school in Kearny Clairemont Mesa into a modern charter school proved a winner for Studio E Architects and High Tech High. The $30 million project won an orchid from the San Diego Architectural Foundation as an example of outstanding architecture. The wide open campus with its...
SAN DIEGO, CA
State
Ohio State
Phys.org

Humans are guilty of breaking an oceanic law of nature: study

A new international study carried out by the Institute of Environmental Science and Technology of the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (ICTA-UAB) has examined the distribution of biomass across all life in the oceans, from bacteria to whales. Their quantification of human impact reveals a fundamental alteration to one of life's largest scale patterns.
SCIENCE
The Bergen Record

Bilingual education is an essential tool for our students and the future | Opinion

Some time ago, then-Secretary of Education Richard Riley said, “We are currently preparing students for jobs that don't yet exist, using technologies that haven't been invented, in order to solve problems we don't even know are problems yet.”  Taking this to heart, many educators intensified their schools’ focus on students’ skills development, problem solving abilities and strategies, and general analytic acumen. One of the areas of education that has recently garnered attention in the quest to properly...
PARAMUS, NJ
calhoun.edu

Calhoun Students Train on Cadaver

Students enrolled in surgical technology, nursing, dental and other allied health programs at Calhoun Community College received a unique opportunity to enhance their classroom and clinical instruction by training with human cadavers, individuals who elected to donate their bodies to science. Calhoun is one of only a few two-year colleges which provide allied health students with this rare opportunity.
DECATUR, AL
Phys.org

Study: COVID tech took a toll on work-from-home moms

It's no secret that being a work-from-home mom during the dawn of the COVID-19 pandemic was a drag. And those tech tools—video meetings and texting—designed to make remote work easier? They just added to the stress and exacerbated the mental health toll on burnt out moms trying to hold everything together.
EDUCATION
higherperspectives.com

9-year-old Girl With Autism Starts College With An IQ Higher Than Albert Einstein And Stephen Hawking

Meet the 9-year-old girl who is making worldwide headlines all the way from Mexico City. The little girl is blowing everyone's mind with her intelligence and academic ability. The best part is that along with her success she is removing the stigma associated with autism and proving to everyone, including herself that not even a developmental disorder can get in the way of strong will and intellect.
EDUCATION
wildlife.org

Study finds coronavirus spilling over from humans to deer

Researchers believe the widespread appearance of the novel coronavirus among white-tailed deer in Iowa is due to “multiple human-to-deer spillover events and deer-to-deer transmission.” The finding raises concerns about “the potential for spillover to other animals and spillback into humans,” researchers found. In a study in preprint led by Penn...
WILDLIFE
durhamtech.edu

Duke University opens humanities course to Durham Tech students

Durham Technical Community College and Duke University are partnering give Durham Tech students an opportunity to enroll in The South in Black and White, taught by Duke professor, Dr. Timothy Tyson. The course will be offered during Spring 2022 from 7 - 9:30 p.m. at the Center for Documentary Studies on Duke’s Main Campus.
DURHAM, NC
icr.org

To Study Human Brains, Evolutionists Studied...Ants

The book of Proverbs states, “Go to the ant, you sluggard! Consider her ways and be wise” (6:6). Evolutionists went to the ant, not to learn of her God-given ability to gather and store provisions, but to vainly attempt to determine human brain evolution. Human brain size has decreased since 3,000 years ago and is a mystery to anthropologists.
WILDLIFE
funcheap.com

Palo Alto Humane Society “Scaling Animal Advocacy through Tech & Innovation”

The Palo Alto Humane Society and Sweet Farm are joining forces to launch a thought-provoking speaker series. Join the Virtual Conversation: “Scaling Animal Advocacy through Tech & Innovation”, November 13th, 2:30–3:30pm. Featuring: Pat Brown, CEO of Impossible Foods and Nate Salpeter, Co-Founder of Sweet Farm exploring new ways to create a more sustainable and compassionate world with positive impacts on animals, plants, and the planet. FREE event. Register at:
PALO ALTO, CA
Dealerscope

Tech Up For Women Conference Goes Virtual With Panels, Webinars, and Networking

The male-dominated tech industry will see a change in the future because more women are getting involved with technology. Women have been scarce in the tech industry for the past few decades, but avenues are opening up for them. The global Tech Up for Women Conference is an all-day event to help women advance their careers by hearing experts speak about the future of tech and connecting with other women in the tech business. “This event started with a woman who said she wanted to learn new technology to advance her career,” said Dawn Pratt, Tech Up For Women’s founder and managing partner. The Tech Up for Women organization is also a larger platform that hosts career and recruitment fairs and conducts the Tech Up Talks webinar series, which is focused on helping women advance their tech knowledge. “Technology is constantly growing and is an important factor to career growth,” said Pratt, “the mission of Tech Up for Women was to spread the belief that knowledge of tech is critical for every career journey”.
INTERNET
ScienceBlog.com

Study finds a striking difference between neurons of humans and other mammals

Neurons communicate with each other via electrical impulses, which are produced by ion channels that control the flow of ions such as potassium and sodium. In a surprising new finding, MIT neuroscientists have shown that human neurons have a much smaller number of these channels than expected, compared to the neurons of other mammals.
SCIENCE

