Human Cadaver Study Goes High Tech

The male-dominated tech industry will see a change in the future because more women are getting involved with technology. Women have been scarce in the tech industry for the past few decades, but avenues are opening up for them. The global Tech Up for Women Conference is an all-day event to help women advance their careers by hearing experts speak about the future of tech and connecting with other women in the tech business. “This event started with a woman who said she wanted to learn new technology to advance her career,” said Dawn Pratt, Tech Up For Women’s founder and managing partner. The Tech Up for Women organization is also a larger platform that hosts career and recruitment fairs and conducts the Tech Up Talks webinar series, which is focused on helping women advance their tech knowledge. “Technology is constantly growing and is an important factor to career growth,” said Pratt, “the mission of Tech Up for Women was to spread the belief that knowledge of tech is critical for every career journey”.

INTERNET ・ 5 DAYS AGO