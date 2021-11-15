ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Outdoor Story Time (Valente)

cambridgema.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe invite children and their grown-ups to join us for 20-25...

www.cambridgema.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Overton County News

Stories From the Past - Ogletree Family Stories (Part Three)

Stories From the Past - Ogletree Family Stories (Part Three) Charlotte Smith Garrett, the daughter of the late Charlie Lee Smith and wife Joyce Ogletree Smith, shared the following family memories. This week’s edition is Part Three. “Speck often talked about how people used to walk across the mountain all...
LIVINGSTON, TN
Daily Mail

Family who covered their home in Christmas lights for over 20 years have festive display banned by council over 'slippery grass' health and safety fears

A family has been banned from putting up Christmas lights on their own home after a housing officer warned them over health and safety fears about 'slippery grass'. For over 20 years, Roger Clifford has put on a glowing display in the village of Feock, Cornwall that has brought festive cheer to visitors from across the country who have come to visit.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Hospice nurse reveals what people say before dying

A hospice nurse from California has revealed what most people say before they die.Julie, who goes only by her first name on social media, has been working as a hospice nurse in Los Angeles for the past five years and has been educating people about death on TikTok.Hospice care is a type of health care that focuses on relieving a terminally ill patient’s pain and symptoms and attending to their emotional and spiritual needs at the end of life.“I love educating patients and families about what to expect with hospices and what to expect with the specific disease they are...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Story Time
People

The Dads Whose Son's Biological Mom Went from Stranger to Friend (and Now Possible Surrogate): 'Incredible'

If you ask Seth Garrison, he will tell you that he has wanted to be a father ever since he was a little boy himself. After meeting and marrying Barret Anspach, the two shared the dream of becoming parents together – but found the adoption process daunting and confusing. They had already been working with a private adoption agency when they were introduced to PairTree, an adoption matchmaking site which seeks to make the process easy and equitable for both adoptive parents and expectant moms.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Missourinet

A Veterans Day love story (AUDIO)

Vance Nelson met his future wife at the end of the Vietnam War. The U.S. Air Force member was a Vietnamese interpreter stationed at a base in Thailand. It was at that base where he met Prapaporn Trakula. The young woman in her 20s scrubbed the floors until you could see your reflection in it. She was one of three housekeepers who did heaping loads of laundry each day. They ironed the uniforms of service members until the clothing could stand up. They also shined the shoes of the residents of the barracks.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
yourerie

JET Pet: Cattle Dog Mix Puppies up for adoption

Tonight’s JET Pet is one of ten Cattle Dog Mix puppies at the ANNA Shelter. There is one boy and four girls left. Make sure you do your breed research because these dogs are bred for a purpose. She has a very active mind and is looking for someone who like to do agility or like to go hiking or herding. There will be times when she wants to be cuddled and be a puppy, but an active owner would likely be best.
PETS
cambridgema.gov

Brunch and Ball Teen Mentoring Program Resumes November 20th at Moses Youth Center

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. November 18, 2021 – The Cambridge Police Department, Department of Human Services and the Iota Chi Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity are once again teaming up and offering a monthly mentoring program that empowers and engages Cambridge teens between 13-19 years old. Brunch & Ball – Cambridge introduces teens to various speakers from all walks of life, provides free brunch, and friendly competitive basketball games for local teens against officers, leaders in the community and members from the fraternity. Now in its second year, Bruch & Ball will return Saturday, November 20 at 1 p.m. at the Moses Youth Center (243 Harvard Street in Cambridge).
CAMBRIDGE, MA
The Eagle Times

The Outside Story: It takes gall(s) to make this ink

What do the following items have in common: the Declaration of Independence, Da Vinci’s notebooks, Bach’s musical scores, Rembrandt’s drawings, Shakespeare’s plays, and the Magna Carta? Give up? These examples, along with countless other documents ranging from the historically important to the more mundane, were all recorded using iron gall ink, which is made — in part — from the protrusions created after oak gall wasps lay their eggs within oak trees.
ENTERTAINMENT
cambridgema.gov

Read to a Dog (O'Neill)

Read with a cuddly friend! Trained therapy dogs provide warm and non-judgmental reading companions for new or experienced readers up to age 14. Registration for each 10-minute time slot is required and begins one week in advance by calling or visiting the O’Neill Branch (617-349-4023).
PETS
cambridgema.gov

Collins Branch Book Group (Virtual)

November selection: The Ungrateful Refugee: What Immigrants Never Tell You by Dina Nayeri. Reading interests: This group alternates fiction and nonfiction titles from a diverse range of authors and topics. Previous selections include: The Light of the World by Elizabeth Alexander; Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan; Bad Blood by John Carreyrou; and There There by Tommy Orange.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy