New Jersey library staff are invited to join the State Library and the NJ Office of New Americans (ONA) for an information session webinar!. New Jersey is among the most diverse states in the nation, and immigrant communities are an integral part of our economy and social fabric. New Jersey is home to two million new Americans who make the state more vibrant and prosperous. In efforts to advance integration and welcoming new Americans in New Jersey, the Office of New Americans (ONA) was established in early 2020 and has been working to build trust, improve access to social services, employment services, and legal assistance for immigrants.

POLITICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO