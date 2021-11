Alna’s December decision day nears with absentee voting, new questions about one ballot question, and details on how one resident missed making the ballot for selectman. At the fire station Dec. 14, voters will elect a first selectman for a seat good until March, consider tapping surplus to cover overruns, and consider changing how selectmen are elected and serve, or having March town meeting voters pick a committee to study the selectboard form of government. Nov. 10, in an email and at the selectmen’s meeting, a past selectman who got the committee question on the ballot raised new questions about the ballot question that precedes his.

ALNA, ME ・ 4 DAYS AGO