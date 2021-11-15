Outdoor Sing-Along (O'Neill Branch)

Anyone serious about music would want to learn to play piano and playing songs on the keyboard can be the initial step towards a music career. Renée Bermúdez has written Sing ‘n’ Play with the same perspective. If you are a dedicated and focused yet impatient learner, then Sing ‘n’ Play is just the right music book for you. While some beginner piano guides will frustrate you for their slow pace, this particular book will help the players jump right into piano playing. As a result, anyone can start playing the songs on the piano like a pro without worrying about the complex knowledge of music notes and other intricacies.

