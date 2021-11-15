ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Training Program Information Sessions

Learn about the free Certified...

Teaching Assistant (ASC) | Year 3 Teaching Assistant

Teaching Assistant (ASC) | Year 3 Teaching Assistant. Are you a 2:1 or higher Graduate looking to secure a rewarding Teaching Assistant role where you can support the academic and social development of a Year 3 pupil with Autistic Spectrum Condition ASC?. Have you had previous experience in using PECS,...
Dental Assisting and Expanded Functions Dental Assisting Programs virtual information session at UMA Lewiston Center

LEWISTON – The UMA Lewiston Center will hold a virtual information session this November for those interested in pursuing admission in UMA’s Dental Assisting or Expanded Functions Dental Assisting Programs. The session is scheduled for Nov. 17 from 7-8 p.m. To attend, please register online at uma.edu/dentalevents or call 207-753-6600 by Nov. 16 to receive a Zoom link.
LEWISTON, ME
#English Language Learners#Cna#Language
Summer Research Opportunities Information Session

Learn about summer research opportunities and application timelines at an information session from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, in the Straz Amphitheater (large steps under the planetarium). Research experience for undergraduates, or REU programs, are excellent ways to explore your research interests and develop your research skills....
KENOSHA, WI
Nutrition and public health nutrition programs virtual information session

Whether you’re considering a career in dietetics, enhancing your academic record, or hoping to work in wellness, public policy or disease prevention, the training you may gain from Case Western Reserve University’s nutrition and public health nutrition programs at the School of Medicine will open you to a variety of options. Members of the CWRU community are invited to learn how a graduate degree in nutrition or public health nutrition can shape their academic training and provide valuable experience that can give them a competitive edge in their future career at an upcoming virtual information session Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 4 p.m. (EST).
SCIENCE
EARLY HEAD START PROGRAM ASSISTANT(S) [HR-21-175] (Full-time/Lapwai), & EARLY HEAD START PROGRAM ASSISTANT(S) [HR-21-176] (Full-time/Kamiah)

The Nez Perce Tribe Department of Mamáy΄asnim Hitéemenwees (Children’s Place of Learning) is recruiting for: EARLY HEAD START PROGRAM ASSISTANT(S) [HR-21-175] (Full-time/Lapwai), & EARLY HEAD START PROGRAM ASSISTANT(S) [HR-21-176] (Full-time/Kamiah) August through May (nine (9) months), thirty-two (32) hrs. per week, Monday through Thursday. To assist the program as directed in delivery of services to children and their families; Requires working with children 0-5 years of age; Requires light work that involves walking, standing, kneeling, stooping, bending, sitting on chair or floor, and carrying or lifting up to 50 pounds on a recurring basis. Promotion of clean safe, and cheerful environment for children, also establishing and maintaining consistency of rules. Assists in all phases of classroom operations. Assist with children in daily classroom functions; eat and interact with children at meal times, serving as an appropriate model to the children. As directed by Lead Teacher or Teacher Assistant prepare materials as needed to carry out weekly lesson plans. Attend and participate in staff meeting, training programs, and teaching workshops; successfully complete CDA certification within six (6) months of appointment, and maintain CDA certification as required. Bus monitoring duties as assigned; actively supervise children at all times. Assists in keeping the building and playground in clean and safe condition. Complete janitorial duties as assigned. Perform other duties/tasks as directed/assigned. Requires High School Diploma/GED. Shall obtain Food Handler’s card, CPR and First Aid Certification. Requires criminal background check/fingerprint check, physical exam, and TB test prior to appointment. Class/job description available at the NPT Human Resources Department. The Nez Perce Tribe is a drug free work environment, pre-employment drug testing required. Open until filled. Mailing address P.O. Box 365, Lapwai, ID 83540. Phone: (208) 843-7332. Tribal preference applies. INCOMPLETE APPLICATION PACKETS WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED. http://www.nezperce.org/contact/employment/
LAPWAI, ID
Jobs
Eastern University’s Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) Program Receives CCNE Accreditation

St. Davids, PA: Eastern University is thrilled to announce that its Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) program has received accreditation from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE). Officially recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education as a national accreditation agency, CCNE ensures the quality and integrity of baccalaureate, graduate, and residency programs in nursing. (Source: CCNE website)
SAINT DAVIDS, PA
Intermediate ESOL Class (Virtual)

Join us for an English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) Class. This class will be taught at an intermediate level. No testing is needed, but registration is required. This is a virtual event. A Zoom link will be sent to all registered participants 1 hour before the event. For...
EDUCATION
Funding Study Abroad Information Session

How much does study abroad cost? Join International Programs and the Office of Student Financial Aid for a virtual info session on Tuesday, November 16, from 1-2 p.m., where students will learn what factors go into determining the cost of studying abroad and what funding is available to them. Hear from Teresa Kout, study abroad participant services specialist, and Robert Upmeyer, assistant director for the Office of Student Financial Aid, who will explain how federal financial aid and UI tuition scholarships can be used towards studying abroad, as well as the various scholarships and grants that are available specifically for UI students.
COLLEGES
Information session for GSU program

Governors State University will hold a Virtual Information Session for its Bachelor of Health Administration. Program students meet locally at Kankakee Community Colleg's North Extension Center, 450 N. Kinzie Ave. in Bradley. The information session will be Dec. 1, 2021 from 6-7 p.m. via Webex. Professor Natalia Rekhter will host....
Biomedical Sciences Training Program (BSTP) overview webinar

As you explore your PhD options, have you considered the possibilities for what’s next? Graduates from the School of Medicine’s Biomedical Sciences Training Program (BSTP) at Case Western Reserve University go on to a myriad research, academic and nonprofit positions. Join the School of Medicine’s George Dubyak, professor of physiology...
COLLEGES
CNA program planned for January 2022 at New River CTC

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – New River Community and Technical College is offering a new six-week certified nursing assistant (CNA) class at the Nicholas County Campus in Summersville starting January 3, 2022. “This program is about giving students the best start in nursing to help them establish their career and to...
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
Teaching university students to be 'age-conscious' could help address our elder care crisis

How does systemic ageism affect our society? A coroner’s inquest into COVID-19 deaths in long-term care homes in Québec recently heard that ageism was a contributing factor. This is one of many recent examples of the ways ageism is entrenched into our institutional and social structures, and negatively impacts people and systems. The pandemic brought the critical consequences of ageism to the forefront, as older people’s basic human rights were dramatically affected. Sarah Fraser, a professor in the Interdisciplinary School of Health Sciences at University of Ottawa, and global colleagues, documented how some public reporting throughout the pandemic has misrepresented and...
MENTAL HEALTH

