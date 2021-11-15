Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Training Program Information Sessions

The Nez Perce Tribe Department of Mamáy΄asnim Hitéemenwees (Children’s Place of Learning) is recruiting for: EARLY HEAD START PROGRAM ASSISTANT(S) [HR-21-175] (Full-time/Lapwai), & EARLY HEAD START PROGRAM ASSISTANT(S) [HR-21-176] (Full-time/Kamiah) August through May (nine (9) months), thirty-two (32) hrs. per week, Monday through Thursday. To assist the program as directed in delivery of services to children and their families; Requires working with children 0-5 years of age; Requires light work that involves walking, standing, kneeling, stooping, bending, sitting on chair or floor, and carrying or lifting up to 50 pounds on a recurring basis. Promotion of clean safe, and cheerful environment for children, also establishing and maintaining consistency of rules. Assists in all phases of classroom operations. Assist with children in daily classroom functions; eat and interact with children at meal times, serving as an appropriate model to the children. As directed by Lead Teacher or Teacher Assistant prepare materials as needed to carry out weekly lesson plans. Attend and participate in staff meeting, training programs, and teaching workshops; successfully complete CDA certification within six (6) months of appointment, and maintain CDA certification as required. Bus monitoring duties as assigned; actively supervise children at all times. Assists in keeping the building and playground in clean and safe condition. Complete janitorial duties as assigned. Perform other duties/tasks as directed/assigned. Requires High School Diploma/GED. Shall obtain Food Handler’s card, CPR and First Aid Certification. Requires criminal background check/fingerprint check, physical exam, and TB test prior to appointment. Class/job description available at the NPT Human Resources Department. The Nez Perce Tribe is a drug free work environment, pre-employment drug testing required. Open until filled. Mailing address P.O. Box 365, Lapwai, ID 83540. Phone: (208) 843-7332. Tribal preference applies. INCOMPLETE APPLICATION PACKETS WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED. http://www.nezperce.org/contact/employment/

LAPWAI, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO