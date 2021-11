We’re likely a few months away from another OnePlus smartphone launch, especially as the next line of Qualcomm chipsets hasn’t even been announced yet. While we didn’t know much about it, we’re expecting that the next OnePlus flagship will be heavily OPPO-inspired, as Pete Lau, Chief Product Officer of both OnePlus and OPPO, described the integration with OPPO as a starting point of “OnePlus 2.0”. Now we’re getting a first look at the new OnePlus 10 Pro, the first phone to be released after the company’s merger.

CELL PHONES ・ 9 DAYS AGO