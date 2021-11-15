Seminole vs. Lake Mary and West Orange vs. Osceola loom in Sentinel Super 16 playoff rematches

Seminole High's Michael Key celebrates after scoring a touchdown on Oct. 22 during a regular-season win vs. Lake Mary. Orlando Sentinel

Familiar faces are in familiar places this week as Sentinel Super 16 teams enter the second round of the FHSAA regional playoffs.

No. 1 Seminole hosts No. 6 Lake Mary in a Class 8A Region 1 semifinal. No. 5 West Orange hosts No. 7 Osceola in 8A Region 2.

Those district matchups played out on the same day last month during the regular season. The Seminoles defeated Lake Mary 29-12 to wrap up the District 2 championship while West Orange beat the Kowboys 35-21 en route to the District 9 title on Oct. 22.

The Super 16 remains unchanged entering Friday’s postseason games. No. 2 Edgewater is home in 7A while No. 3 Jones (6A), No. 4 Apopka (8A), No. 8 Orange City University (7A) and No. 9 Boone (8A) go on the road.

The Super 16 rankings are made up of teams from Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake and southwest Volusia counties. Current records and last week’s ranking are in parentheses if different.

Sentinel Super 16

1. Seminole (10-1) : Luke Rucker threw three touchdown passes during a 41-27 win vs. No. 14 Winter Park (6-5). Next: Friday vs. No. 6 Lake Mary (10-1) in 8A-1 semifinal.

2. Edgewater (10-1) : Camp Magee caught a 10-yard TD pass and Khalil Washington rushed for a score in a 42-13 win vs. Bartow (5-6). Next: Friday vs. Lakeland Lake Gibson (7-3) in 7A-2 semifinal.

3. Jones (9-2) : Da’Quan Harris rushed for 4 TDs and Stephen Sparrow intercepted a pass during a 35-28 win vs. Daytona Beach Mainland (5-5). Next: Friday at Auburndale (9-0) in 6A-2 semifinal.

4. Apopka (9-2) : The Blue Darters have allowed just 9 total points over the past five games after winning 42-0 vs. St. Johns Creekside (8-3). Next: Friday at St. Johns Bartram Trail (9-2) in 8A-1 semifinal.

5. West Orange (10-1): Seniors Tony Newsome, Quentin Hatch and LaKendrick Harris each recovered a fumble in a 55-6 win vs. Plant City Durant (8-3). Next: Friday vs. No. 7 Osceola (9-2) in 8A-3 semifinal.

6. Lake Mary (10-1) : Colton Boomer made field goals of 25 and 31 yards and the Rams tallied 6 sacks during a 20-14 win at No. 13 Timber Creek (7-4). Next: Friday at No. 1 Seminole in 8A-1 semifinal.

7. Osceola (9-2) : Ja’Keem Jackson caught 7 passes for 124 yards and QB Chad Mascoe rushed for 116 yards in a 28-21 win at Lithia Newsome (8-3). Next: Friday at No. 5 West Orange (10-1) in 8A-3 semifinal.

8. Orange City University (7-2): The Titans intercepted three passes and recovered one fumble during a 35-14 win at Neptune Beach Fletcher (5-6). Next: Friday at Gainesville Buchholz (10-1) in 7A-1 semifinal.

9. Boone (8-3): Six players scored TDs for the Braves, including Legarrius Marshel, who rushed for 156 yards in a 42-7 win vs. Wellington (7-4). Next: Friday at Port St. Lucie Treasure Coast (8-1) in 8A-2 semifinal.

10. Lake Brantley (6-5): Josh Wiles forced a fumble and Mason Norwood rushed for a touchdown during a 42-6 loss at St. Johns Bartram Trail (8-2) in their 8A-1 quarterfinal. Next: Season complete.

11. Ocoee (6-4): Senior RB Charles Pierre Jr. rushed for 951 yards and 13 TDs in their first seven games. Next: Did not qualify for 8A playoffs.

12. Dr. Phillips (4-6) : Sophomore Alfred Thomas led the Panthers in tackles and scored 2 TDs on fumble recoveries this season. Next: Did not qualify for 8A playoffs.

13. Timber Creek (7-4): Tanner Stevens threw two touchdown passes during a 20-14 loss vs. No. 6 Lake Mary (10-1) in their 8A-1 quarterfinal. Next: Season complete.

14. Winter Park (6-5) : Jaden Machules threw two touchdown passes during a 41-27 loss at No. 1 Seminole (10-1) in their 8A-1 quarterfinal. Next: Season complete.

15. DeLand (4-4): Steve Allen resigned as head coach last week after compiling a 25-20 record in five seasons. Next: Did not qualify for 8A playoffs.

16. Oviedo (6-4): Alex Saunders finished the season No. 1 in receptions (68) and No. 2 in receiving yards (1,002) among area players. Next: Did not qualify for 8A playoffs.

Next in line: 17. Lake Nona (7-3), 18. Lake Minneola (6-4), 19. Olympia (5-5), T-20. Tavares (9-2) and Bishop Moore (5-6).

This article originally appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email J.C. Carnahan at jcarnahan@orlandosentinel.com .