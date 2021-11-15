Local Artists Tapped For New Works In Revamped Lexington Market

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three new works by local artists will be installed at the renovated Lexington Market, developer Seawall said Monday.

Two artist groups and one solo artist, all from Baltimore, will create site-specific public art reflecting on the market’s history and people’s relationship with food as part of a partnership between Seawall and the Municipal Art Society of Baltimore City.

The mother and son team of Oletha DeVane and Chris Kojzar will create the sculpture “Robert and Rosetta,” referring to an enslaved man who sold butter from his enslaver’s dairy farm at the market and an enslaved woman who was sold at the market. Both will be depicted in forged metal panels situated in the market’s new plaza.

Reed Bmore, along with collaborators Nick Ireys and J Struse, will build “Food Play,” a series of colorful folded pipe in shapes that call to mind our “playful and nostalgic” relationship with certain foods.

Photographer SHAN Wallace will use her own archival picture s of Lexington Market to make a large-scale piece called “Our Ties to the Market,” acknowledging the history of Black food culture in Baltimore’s public markets. The piece is a collaboration with Dr. Jessica B. Harris, author of “High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America,” and a continuation of Wallace’s installment outside the Baltimore Museum of Art, “ The Avenue .”

The artists will discuss their pieces during a Zoom and Facebook Live event on Wednesday, Nov. 17 from 6-7:30 p.m.