ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

American Heritage boys, girls golf teams crowned 2A champions

By Brett Shweky, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago

After finishing as the runner-up in the FHSAA 2A state golf finals the past four years, the American Heritage boys team secured their first championship crown since 2016 on Saturday at the Mission Inn Resort and Club in Howey-in-the-Hill.

Led by senior and individual state champion, Luke Clanton, American Heritage tallied a two-round team total of 617, placing in front of Tampa Jesuit and (632) and Naples (637) to claim the program’s fourth boys title. Over the past four seasons, American Heritage has failed to reach the championship circle, finishing second behind Ponte Vedra each year.

Clanton — the South Sun Sentinel’s boys golfer of the year in 2020 and 2019 — won his second consecutive and third overall individual state championship (2021, 2020, 2018), scoring a two-round total of 3-under-par 141. Clanton, a Florida State commit, chalked up a par 72 in the first round and followed up by going 3-under 69 in the closing round.

American Heritage’s Sohan Patel also contributed significantly for the boys team, finishing tied for ninth with Bishop Moore Catholic’s Robby Goulet. Patel recorded a two-round total of 12-over-par 156.

Finishing outside the top three, Archbishop McCarthy (644) and American Heritage-Delray (651) rounded out the top five in the boys team standings.

Archbishop McCarthy was led by Ryan Lopez, who finished tied for 14th in the individual standings (159) with six others. American Heritage-Delray’s Jason Shwartz placed fourth, compiling a two-round score of 148.

American Heritage girls golf successfully defends state title

The American Heritage girls golf team successfully defended their state championship on Saturday at the Mission Inn Resort and Club in Howey-in-the-Hill.

Tallying a 635 two-round team total, American Heritage was fueled by senior Kelly Shanahan, who recorded a two-round total of 148 for a fifth-place finish in the individual standings. Shanahan, last season’s individual state champion and the Sun Sentinel’s girl golfer of the year , shot 3-over 75 in the first round and finished with a 1-over 73 in the final round.

American Heritage claimed its ninth girls state title (2021, 2020, 2018, 2017, 2014, 2013, 2009, 2008, 2007, 2005).

Archbishop McCarthy’s Eva Almaguer placed eighth (154) in the individual standings, helping her team (676) finish inside the top three of the team standings behind American Heritage and Fernandina Beach (649).

Cardinal Gibbons placed fifth in girls team standings, turning in a two-round team total of 700. Kaylee Ehret led Cardinal Gibbons by placing ninth (155) in the individual standings.

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

Ponte Vedra boys golf team makes history with 7th state championship

The beat goes on for the Ponte Vedra golf team. The Sharks capped a stellar week for the program, winning their fifth consecutive goys golf state championship with a six-stroke win over Tallahassee Chiles in the Class 3A tournament on Wednesday at Mission Inn Resort & Club. The Sharks finished 30-over (298-308) as a team to pull in a historic title.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
ashlandsource.com

Ashland High School recognizes girls golf team

ASHLAND -- The Ashland High School girls golf team had its banquet on Thursday evening. Senior Klaira Paramore received the MVP award after a stellar four-year career. Junior Emma Packard received the Coaches Award, sophomore Lydia Wells received the George Valentine Sportsmanship Award and freshman Kyah Huckleberry received the most improved award.
ASHLAND, OH
wtvbam.com

CHS Girls Golf team honored during post season awards banquet

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater High School Girls Golf Team recently held their awards banquet and a number of team members received both State and Conference awards for their season. The Interstate 8 All Conference Award went to Taylor Musselman with Honorable Mention awards going to Anissa Stevens, Ezma...
COLDWATER, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Bishop
hamlethub.com

RHS Boys Cross Country Team CIAC Champions!

Congratulations to the Ridgefield High School Boys Cross Country Team for winning the Connecticut State Open championship. The competition took place yesterday, Friday, November 5 at Wickham Park, Manchester. Runners included Steven Hergenrother, Matthew McDonough, Jack Dovaras, Benjamin Mickool, Henri Vieltojarvi, Liam Edson and Griffin Blood. Way to go Tigers...
CONNECTICUT STATE
cookcountynews-herald.com

Girls’ cross country team headed to state, two boys qualify

A top two team finish at the Section 7A cross country meet would send The Cook County/Two Harbors girl’s cross country team to state but the competition was extremely tough and the girls would have to run a near perfect race to make it. But make it they did, placing second to the Hibbing Bluejackets in the Section 7A cross […]
COOK COUNTY, MN
bocopreps.com

Boys golf: 2021 BoCoPreps.com all-region team

Jason Arbuckle, Sr., Prospect Ridge: Arbuckle put together another standout season to end his high school career. He was named first-team all-league in the 3A Metro after finishing league play third. Jake Chesler, Sr., Frederick: The Longs Peak League champ and player of the year has finished inside the top...
GOLF
Capital Journal

Christopherson, Boys Golf Team named PACA-Avera Athletes of the Week

Pierre T.F. Riggs sophomore Aleise Christopherson and the Govs boys golf team were named the PACA-Avera Athletes of the Week for the week of Oct. 25-30. Here are their nominations:. Early in the season, the Pierre T.F. Riggs volleyball coaches identified that the team would benefit from always having three...
PIERRE, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Heritage Girls#The Boys#First Championship#Fhsaa#Ponte Vedra#The South Sun Sentinel#American Heritage
Midland Reporter-Telegram

HS GOLF: MCS boys, girls teams sweep Andrews Fall Invite

ANDREWS – The Midland Christian boys and girls golf teams swept the team titles at the Andrews Fall Invitational, Saturday at Andrews County Golf Course. The Lady Mustangs were led by Rylie Rodriguez, who was girls medalist with a card of 78-74—152. Midland High’s Alec Young shot a 73-76—149 to...
ANDREWS, TX
D9Sports.com

KC Masterpiece: Gremlins’ Girls, Boys Soccer Teams Both Win D9 Class 2A Championships

BROCKWAY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Sarah Dodd didn’t want to take the first penalty kick. The Karns City freshman wasn’t about to shy away from taking the second. With a little less than two minutes remaining in overtime, Dodd placed a perfect PK shot just over the outstretched hand of Clearfield keeper Allison Shipley to give the Gremlins a 3-2 win and a District 9 Class 2A championship.
BROCKWAY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
yourvalley.net

Liberty girls golf stuns Xavier to win 1st state team title

Following his first season as coach of the Liberty girls golf team and a fifth place finish at the Division I state in 2020, Kyle Pooler heard parents talk about shooting for a top three spot. To Our Valued Readers – Visitors to our website will be limited to five...
GOLF
sanjuanjournal.com

Boys and girls wolverine soccer teams off to state!

Friday Harbor High School boys and girls soccer teams are off to state after successful consecutive conference matches. Oct. 31 marked the girls’ soccer team’s last conference match and acted as their gateway to state. Even though they lost 3-1 against Mt. Vernon Christian, coach Kevin Cullen described it as...
FRIDAY HARBOR, WA
Anniston Star

Stevens wins Class 4A state cross country crown, boys team finish third

The Ashville boys cross country team finished the season on a high note as junior Joe Stevens won the Class 4A individual race at Oakville Indians Mounds Park on Saturday. The race included 170 runners, and Stevens crossed the finish line in 16 minutes, 23.88 seconds. He helped lead the team to a third place out of 16 schools.
ASHVILLE, AL
Emporia gazette.com

EHS girls golf team looks back on historic, hilarious 2021 season

Each of the golf teams Rick Eckert has coached in his 22 years at Emporia High has been memorable in its own way. However, this year’s girls golf squad will be memorable not just for the history it made, but also for the players who comprised it. Of course, it’s...
EMPORIA, KS
Adirondack Daily Enterprise

Lake Placid boys, girls cross country teams win sectionals

ELIZABETHTOWN — Lake Placid will have to make some room in its gymnasium after both its cross country teams collected Class D Section VII titles on Friday. With the victories, the Blue Bombers teams qualified for the NYSPHSAA championship meet in Chenango Valley State Park, which will take place next Saturday.
LAKE PLACID, NY
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy