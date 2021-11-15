American Heritage boys, girls golf teams crowned 2A champions

After finishing as the runner-up in the FHSAA 2A state golf finals the past four years, the American Heritage boys team secured their first championship crown since 2016 on Saturday at the Mission Inn Resort and Club in Howey-in-the-Hill.

Led by senior and individual state champion, Luke Clanton, American Heritage tallied a two-round team total of 617, placing in front of Tampa Jesuit and (632) and Naples (637) to claim the program’s fourth boys title. Over the past four seasons, American Heritage has failed to reach the championship circle, finishing second behind Ponte Vedra each year.

Clanton — the South Sun Sentinel’s boys golfer of the year in 2020 and 2019 — won his second consecutive and third overall individual state championship (2021, 2020, 2018), scoring a two-round total of 3-under-par 141. Clanton, a Florida State commit, chalked up a par 72 in the first round and followed up by going 3-under 69 in the closing round.

American Heritage’s Sohan Patel also contributed significantly for the boys team, finishing tied for ninth with Bishop Moore Catholic’s Robby Goulet. Patel recorded a two-round total of 12-over-par 156.

Finishing outside the top three, Archbishop McCarthy (644) and American Heritage-Delray (651) rounded out the top five in the boys team standings.

Archbishop McCarthy was led by Ryan Lopez, who finished tied for 14th in the individual standings (159) with six others. American Heritage-Delray’s Jason Shwartz placed fourth, compiling a two-round score of 148.

American Heritage girls golf successfully defends state title

The American Heritage girls golf team successfully defended their state championship on Saturday at the Mission Inn Resort and Club in Howey-in-the-Hill.

Tallying a 635 two-round team total, American Heritage was fueled by senior Kelly Shanahan, who recorded a two-round total of 148 for a fifth-place finish in the individual standings. Shanahan, last season’s individual state champion and the Sun Sentinel’s girl golfer of the year , shot 3-over 75 in the first round and finished with a 1-over 73 in the final round.

American Heritage claimed its ninth girls state title (2021, 2020, 2018, 2017, 2014, 2013, 2009, 2008, 2007, 2005).

Archbishop McCarthy’s Eva Almaguer placed eighth (154) in the individual standings, helping her team (676) finish inside the top three of the team standings behind American Heritage and Fernandina Beach (649).

Cardinal Gibbons placed fifth in girls team standings, turning in a two-round team total of 700. Kaylee Ehret led Cardinal Gibbons by placing ninth (155) in the individual standings.