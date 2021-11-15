Manteca 7-Eleven Robbed At Gunpoint, Search On For 2 Suspects

MANTECA (CBS13) — Authorities are asking for help in finding the two suspects who robbed a Manteca 7-Eleven store at gunpoint last week.

Manteca police say, just before 1 a.m. back on Nov. 10, two people walked into the W. Yosemite Avenue store. One of the suspects then pulled out a handgun and pointed at the clerk, demanding money.

It’s unclear how much was stolen, but the suspects eventually left in a newer-model, silver Toyota Camry without license plates.

Surveillance photos of the suspects and their car were released on Monday.

Anyone who may have seen the crime, or with any other information relevant to the investigation, is urged to call detectives at (209) 456-8212.