ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manteca, CA

Manteca 7-Eleven Robbed At Gunpoint, Search On For 2 Suspects

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wIErB_0cxTOWUh00

MANTECA (CBS13) — Authorities are asking for help in finding the two suspects who robbed a Manteca 7-Eleven store at gunpoint last week.

Manteca police say, just before 1 a.m. back on Nov. 10, two people walked into the W. Yosemite Avenue store. One of the suspects then pulled out a handgun and pointed at the clerk, demanding money.

It’s unclear how much was stolen, but the suspects eventually left in a newer-model, silver Toyota Camry without license plates.

Surveillance photos of the suspects and their car were released on Monday.

Anyone who may have seen the crime, or with any other information relevant to the investigation, is urged to call detectives at (209) 456-8212.

Comments / 4

Related
CBS Sacramento

Suspect In Denair Liquor Store Armed Robbery Arrested After Chase, Crash

DENAIR (CBS13) — Authorities say a parolee is suspected of robbing a Denair liquor store at gunpoint, then later leading deputies on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office says someone robbed the Denair Mart Liquor and Food store early Wednesday evening by holding the clerk at gunpoint. Thanks to getting a good description of the getaway vehicle, deputies later spotted the suspect leaving a home along the 400 block of E Street in Waterford. Deputies tried to pull the suspect over, but he instead hit the gas and sped down the road. Deputies say the suspect – 35-year-old Waterford resident Daniel Reagan – ran through several stop signs and red lights until he crashed into a ditch near Held Road and Briggsmore Avenue in Modesto. Reagan was quickly taken into custody. Deputies also found a gun that appears to have a tampered serial number along with a replica firearm that looks like the one used in the Denair robbery. Cash was also recovered. The sheriff’s office says Reagan was already on parole for a previous armed robbery. He was also out on bail for a pending case. Reagan has been booked into jail and is facing numerous new charges.
DENAIR, CA
CBS Sacramento

3 Teens Arrested For Brazen Smash-And-Grab Robbery At Fairfield Mall

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Three teenagers are in custody accused of a brazen smash-and-grab robbery inside a Fairfield mall. Fairfield police say they took $50,000 worth of stolen jewelry. The getaway car was spotted in Antioch and the jewelry was recovered. A group of between four and nine masked crooks was seen using hammers and baseball bats to shatter the glass inside mall jewelry stores just days apart and got away with expensive goods in mere minutes. “You can have conceivably had hundreds of thousands or even a million, if you have the right store, the right day, the right time,” said John Kennedy,...
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Two Sonoma County Men Arrested For Forestville Bank Robbery

FORESTVILLE (CBS13) – Two men were arrested for a bank robbery in Forestville, said the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department. The robbery occurred last week on November 12, when both west county men—Partridge, 48 years old and Privitt, 44 years old—entered the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money. Around 4:30 p.m., deputies arrested Partridge after identifying his car. “Deputies at the scene located and reviewed surveillance video showing the Partridge and Privitt in a parking lot of a nearby business driving a maroon Chevrolet Silverado. Partridge and Privitt were seen on video walking towards the bank. Right after the robbery, Partridge and Privitt were seen returning to the Chevrolet Silverado and driving away. The deputies were able to obtain a license plate number and identified the registered owner as Partridge. One of the deputies recognized Partridge from a prior law enforcement contact,” said the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department. On Wednesday, November 17, deputies were able to identify the second man, Privitt, and arrested him. Both were booked into Sonoma County Jail for robbery, conspiracy, and burglary and have bail posted.
FORESTVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman, 66, Struck And Killed While In Crosswalk In Turlock

TURLOCK (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after a 66-year-old woman was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Turlock on Wednesday afternoon. Turlock police say officers were called to the intersection of Lander Avenue and Ninth Street for a reported collision involving a pickup and a pedestrian. At the scene, officers found that an off-duty nurse was already starting CPR. Officers took over doing CPR until medics arrived. The woman was then rushed to the hospital, but she was later pronounced dead. The name of the pedestrian, who was in a crosswalk when she was struck, has not been released at this point. Police say the driver of the pickup stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. While his truck was towed from the scene to be processed for evidence, police say this is standard protocol for such investigations. Investigators say neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the incident.
TURLOCK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manteca, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Manteca, CA
City
Yosemite National Park, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Arrest Made In Fatal Shooting On Palmer House Drive In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities have made an arrest in the November 7 shooting death of 36-year-old Deandre Taylor in south Sacramento. Sacramento County resident Demonte Lavese Smith, 34, was arrested Thursday. Deputies responded to the area of Palmer House Drive, near Florin Road, just after 10 p.m. that night to investigate several reports of shots fired. Witnesses also reported seeing a possible victim lying in the street. Taylor suffered one gunshot wound to the upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department. There are no outstanding suspects.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman Killed By Train In Stockton, Police Say

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after a woman was killed by a train in Stockton Wednesday afternoon. According to the Stockton Police Department, the collision happened just before 1 p.m. along East Lafayette Street in the Park District. Police said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released, but police said she was in her mid-20s. No further details were available.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 Killed In Lodi Stabbings Were Teenagers

LODI (CBS13) — The victims killed in a Lodi double-stabbing earlier this week were teenagers. Skyler McConnell, 17, and Chimera Skaggs, 16, were found stabbed to death, near some train tracks north of Harney Lane in the area of Salas Park on Tuesday. Randall Allenbaugh, a 29-year-old man, has been arrested in connection to the stabbings. He’s facing murder charges. McConnell was a former student at Lodi High School. Allenbaugh was apparently caught with the help of a vigilante who calls himself “Stockton’s Batman.”
LODI, CA
CBS Sacramento

Case With Guns Inside Found In Bushes Near Antelope School

ANTELOPE (CBS13) — A case containing firearms was found near an Antelope-area school on Thursday morning, authorities say. According to a message sent to parents, two students reported that they noticed a suspicious case in the bushes near the Ocean Park and Black Sand Way bus zone near Barrett Ranch Elementary School. School staff went to check it out and quickly discovered that it was a case containing firearms. The sheriff’s office was immediately called and deputies quickly secured the weapons. Barrett Ranch students tell us they get frequent visits from Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies. “I thought they were going to come and visit us,”...
ANTELOPE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#7 Eleven
CBS Sacramento

Man Shot, Robbed While Waiting In Car Outside Stockton Business

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Officers are investigating after a man was shot while he was sitting in his car parked outside of a Stockton business late Tuesday night. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. along the 600 block of W. Martin Luther King Boulevard. Stockton police say the 20-year-old victim was sitting in his car when someone walked up to him and shot him. He was then struck with the gun. Two other suspects then robbed the man. Exactly what was stolen is unclear. The man was taken to the hospital and police say he’s expected to survive. The suspects were last seen leaving the area in a truck. Few distinguishing details about the suspects have been released at this point in the investigation.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Modesto Student Arrested After Alleged Threat Of School Shooting At Somerset Junior High

MODESTO (CBS13) — A junior high student in Modesto was arrested after an alleged threat of a shooting circulated around school grounds, police said on Thursday. According to the Modesto Police Department, staff at Somerset Junior High School contacted police Thursday about a social media post that was circulating among students. The post was about a school shooting at Somerset that was going to happen on November 24, police said. The student was identified and was cooperative with police when they arrived on campus. Modesto police said the investigation “determined the student did not have the means to carry out the threats.” The student was still arrested and charged with making criminal threats.
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

86 Citations Given To Drivers In Crackdown On Crosswalk Violations In Tracy

TRACY (CBS13) – Dozens of drivers were cited during the Tracy Police Department’s pedestrian safety operation last week. Police monitored six crosswalks for dangerous drivers – choosing the crosswalks via the GoGov app and also on those that had reported incidents in the past. Using decoy pedestrians, police pulled over drivers that didn’t stop or that drove dangerously through these various crosswalks. “Drivers we stopped were the ones who did not yield, or passed through the crosswalk so close that it was dangerous to the walker/pedestrian,” said the Tracy Police Department. According to the department, 86 citations were issued – although police say a large majority of drivers were given written warnings only.
TRACY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Upper Land Park Shooting That Killed Isabel Martin, 7, May Have Been Over Cigarettes

LAND PARK (CBS13) — Two families are mourning after a small neighborhood fight turned deadly. An apartment complex off Seavey Circle in Upper Land Park was peppered with balloons and candles. Family members told CBS13 such a huge amount of loss may have started over something as meaningless as cigarettes. “It’s not worth it. Think about what you’re doing because you could lose your life or the people you love,” said Isabel’s dad Brandon. Isabel would’ve celebrated her 8th birthday on Monday. Her mother Monica had no idea how precious a few grainy pictures from a little instant camera would become. They’re the...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

East Linda Man Charged With Attempted Murder For Allegedly Trying To Drown Sheriff Sergeant

LINDA (CBS13) — A Yuba County sheriff’s sergeant nearly drowned after a suspect held her head down in a flooded ditch. The attack happened on Alberta Avenue near Hammerton-Smartsville Road in East Linda after the suspect crashed his motorcycle. That female sergeant is still in the hospital being treated for water in her lungs and some other minor injuries. While the deputy’s name isn’t being released, this incident is proof there’s no such thing as a routine call. An afternoon traffic stop took a dramatic turn sheriff’s deputy tried to pull over a man on a motorcycle. Deputies say the suspect — identified as 30-year-old...
LINDA, CA
CBS Sacramento

15-Year-Old Boy Struck In South Sacramento Hit-And-Run Dies; Driver Still Sought

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Investigators are searching for the driver involved in a South Sacramento hit-and-run that left a teenager dead last week. California Highway Patrol says the collision happened at around 7:45 p.m. on Nov. 12 at 47th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The teen boy, 15, was walking along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when he entered a crosswalk to pass through 47th Avenue. The driver was on 47th Avenue approaching MLK Jr. Boulevard with a green light. Witnesses reported the teen was crossing the street against a red light, CHP says. The collision tossed the teen across the intersection, where he was left unconscious along a sidewalk. He has since died from his injuries and has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as 15-year-old Isiah Walla. Investigators said the driver had pulled off to the right shoulder before leaving the scene along 47th Avenue toward Franklin Avenue. The suspect vehicle was described as a black Mercedes Benz ML300 SUV with a California license plate reading 6GYR199. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the vehicle or its owner is asked to contact the South Sacramento California Highway Patrol.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Police Locate Shooting Victim Just Blocks Away From Upper Land Park Double Homicide

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers located another shooting victim in the Upper Land Park area on Wednesday just blocks away from Tuesday night’s double homicide. Sacramento police said officers contacted a gunshot victim along Kit Carson Street. Though the victim was located on Kit Carson, investigators said, based on preliminary information, the shooting happened at a different location. The victim in the shooting, a 17-year-old boy, was shot in the leg when entering a public housing complex in the area and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Information regarding a suspect was not available. Investigators said Wednesday’s shooting does not appear to be related to the double homicide. Wednesday’s shooting investigation marked the second in the area in fewer than 24 hours. The community was still reeling after the Seavey Circle shooting claimed the life of 7-year-old Isabel Martin. Her uncle was arrested in connection to the shooting.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect In Custody After Double Homicide At Lodi Park

LODI (CBS13) — A suspect is in custody after a double homicide at a Lodi park Tuesday morning. Randall Allenbaugh, 29, of Lodi, was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on two murder charges. According to the Lodi Police Department, it is believed Allenbaugh and the two victims were known to each other. Lodi police said they received a report just before 8 a.m. of two bodies lying near the railroad tracks and Salas Park. Allenbaugh was located at the park and was taken into custody. A man who calls himself the Stockton Batman claims to have caught the killer, though police have...
LODI, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Police Investigate Deadly 3-Car Crash In Oak Park

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Oak Park Wednesday afternoon, the Sacramento Police Department said. Sacramento police tweeted about the crash just before 5 p.m. It happened at 42nd Street and Broadway. A CBS13 crew at the scene confirmed three vehicles were involved. At this time, it is unclear what caused the crash and if any other people were injured. Sacramento police said the roadway is expected to be closed for some time while they work the scene. More updates to follow. 🚨Traffic Advisory: Area of 42nd St./Broadway-major injury vehicle accident. Please use alternative routes. This thread will be updated when new information is available. #sacpd pic.twitter.com/qXOvSKKUWz — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) November 18, 2021
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspected Retail Crime Ring Member Arrested After Auburn Target Theft

AUBURN (CBS13) — A man suspected of being a part of an organized retail theft crime ring has been arrested after a chase in Auburn on over the weekend. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, early Sunday evening, an employee at the Auburn Target store reported that someone had stolen several high-value items. As captured on surveillance cameras, the suspect filled a box full of baby formula cans and then walked out of the store without paying. Deputies managed to get to the scene as the suspect was just getting into his SUV. The suspect took off, however, and sparked...
AUBURN, CA
CBS Sacramento

3 Injured After Chain Of Collisions Involving Big Rigs On Manteca Highway

MANTECA (CBS13) — Multiple people were injured in a crash involving two big rigs on a Manteca highway Thursday. According to the California Highway Patrol, a chain of collisions shut down eastbound Highway 120 near Union Road for several hours. The crash happened just after 11:30 a.m. and all lanes reponed at around 3:42 p.m. The CHP said one big rig rear-ended a second big rig, causing the second one to rear-end a third vehicle. In total, three people suffered injuries — one with major injuries and two with minor. The lengthy road closure was due to hazardous material falling into the roadway. The CHP said it appears the material was likely gasoline or fluids spilled during the collisions.
MANTECA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Family Of Sacramento Man Killed By Police Sue City, Claim His Gun Was Not Loaded

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A year after 38-year-old Augustine Morales was shot and killed by Sacramento police—candles were still lit in his memory at the scene of the shooting. “My brother is no longer with us because he was misidentified, I want to make that clear that he was not the shooter,” explained Marysa Morales. Augustine’s mother, Roxanne Morales, is now suing the city of Sacramento for wrongful death. “I use to trust and believe in our judicial system and I no longer trust in our system or our force anymore,” she said. Sacramento police say someone fired a shot inside a North Sacramento warehouse...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
51K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy