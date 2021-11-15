Jordan Travis continues to evolve as FSU’s starting quarterback

With the game on the line and Florida State facing fourth-and-14 at Miami’s 25-yard line, Jordan Travis stepped up to avoid the Hurricanes’ rush and delivered probably the biggest pass of his young career.

The 24-yard completion to Andrew Parchment not only set up the game-winning touchdown — a 1-yard sneak by Travis — but it signified the maturation the coaching staff has been looking for from their quarterback.

“Fourth-and-14 with the game on the line and you’ve got to make the play,” coach Mike Norvell said Monday. “He worked up in the pocket and delivered the ball in a very tight window. That’s the growth you need to see.

“I thought he played his best game. Everybody always points to what he does with his legs, but you look at the times he was able to step up in the pocket. He made those decisive throws into tight windows.”

Offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham has been impressed with Travis’ pocket presence, particularly on that play.

“That was his fourth option on the play,” said Dillingham. “We had great protection, he stepped up, he stayed poised, went through his read and through the same route he threw in practice on Friday.”

Travis finished 18 of 26 for a career-high 274 yards while picking up 62 yards and 2 touchdowns on the ground. It was his 1-yard quarterback sneak with 26 seconds left that lifted the Seminoles (4-6, 3-4 ACC) to their first win over rival Miami since 2016.

He completed 10 of his first 11 pass attempts but it was 2 completions on the final drive, a 59-yarder to Ja’Khi Douglas and the 24-yarder to Parchment, that exemplified the redshirt sophomore’s evolution.

“He continues to get better and you’re talking about a guy for whom this is his first [full] year,” said Dillingham.

Norvell agrees with his young coordinator’s assessment.

“Jordan’s still very young in the process of starting games and he’s been very productive in the opportunities he’s had,” he said.

Travis is 6-6 in 12 career starts at FSU, including 4-2 this season.

He’s put together career-highs in completion rate (64%), passing yards (1,086), passing touchdowns (11) and passing efficiency (153.8). That wasn’t the case when Norvell and Dillingham arrived in Tallahassee in 2020.

“You saw a kid who was inconsistent,” said Dillingham. “You would see a guy who would make 1-of-4 throws but you would say, ‘Holy cow, there’s the talent there.’”

One of the key points in Travis’ development is self-confidence.

“It’s hard to play quarterback and it’s hard to do anything without belief,” Dillingham said. “If you don’t believe you can achieve something, what are you going to achieve? Nothing. And that was one of the things that I knew he had the ability. I believed in it. I saw it.

“He believes in himself now. People are starting to believe in him, too. Whenever other people start to believe in you, that helps, which has always been the case around here.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel .