Suspicious Package Found Near Woodland Post Office Turns Out To Be Typewriter

2:55 p.m. UPDATE: An Explosive Ordinance Disposal team used a robot to determine that the package was benign.

It appears to have just been a suitcase with an old typewriter inside.

The parking lot has now been reopened.

WOODLAND (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating a suspicious package that was found in a Woodland parking lot late Monday morning.

Woodland police say the suspicious package was found near the Post Office along W. Main Street.

Officers note that the roadway in the area is open, but the parking lot is currently restricted.

No information about the package, including why it has been deemed suspicious, has been released at this point.

Updates to follow.