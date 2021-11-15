Day after conviction, Four Corner Hustler boss Labar Spann alleged to have threatened witnesses on Instagram

Federal authorities are investigating a social media post allegedly showing jailed Four Corner Hustlers boss Labar Spann threatening the “snitches” who testified against him at his recent racketeering trial.

“One thing about y’all, man, you can’t hide,” Spann says on the video posted to Instagram on the day after his conviction last week . “One thing about these jails, you gonna get bumped into.”

The video, apparently made during a Skype phone call from the Livingston County Jail, included threats against a litany of witnesses whom Spann claimed lied on the witness stand during his lengthy trial.

Spann also appeared to contradict his own testimony in which he claimed he was a renegade “gangster” who did his own thing, not the leader of any criminal enterprise.

“Ima always be me,” Spann, who goes by the nickname “Bro Man,” said during the 4½-minute clip obtained by the Tribune. “In this jail, or on the street, I’m me. I’m a boss.”

A spokesman for U.S. Attorney John Lausch confirmed that federal authorities were looking into the contents of the video but declined to provide specifics.

“We are aware of the video and are taking appropriate actions to address these serious threats,” said spokesman Joseph Fitzpatrick. “Protecting the safety of government witnesses is of utmost importance to our office.”

A deputy chief with the Livingston County sheriff’s office, which runs the jail where Spann is being held, declined to comment.

Spann’s attorneys also declined to comment.

Spann, 43, is facing mandatory life in prison after a jury convicted him Nov. 8 of racketeering conspiracy alleging he directed or participated in four murders as well as a number of robberies and extortions over the course of two decades.

Prosecutors alleged Spann took over the reins of the gang after he was shot and paralyzed in 1999, using murder to elevate the gang’s reputation for ruthlessness as well as his own street cred.

Among the murders the jury found Spann participated in was the infamous contract killing of Latin Kings boss Rudy “Kato” Rangel.

A total of 18 witnesses identified Spann as the leader of the Four Corner Hustlers, including some of Spann’s top henchmen who cooperated with prosecutors in hopes for leniency.

In his closing argument, Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Storino reminded jurors of the reluctant testimony of some of the cooperators, noting how you could see the fear “in the faces of the witnesses.”

“The point was to keep people in fear,” Storino said.

The grainy video posted to Instagram on Tuesday showed Spann leaning forward at a table in what appears to be a day room at the jail. Before launching into his monologue, Spann asks the person he’s talking to on the video phone link, “It ain’t live, though, right?”

As others mill about in the background, Spann then spends several minutes thanking supporters and praising himself for “standing up tall.”

“One thing about me, in that federal courtroom, I went all the way,” Spann said. “I got on the stand defending myself. I didn’t get on the stand lying on no mother------.”

The video is hardly the first time Spann has been accused of making threats or trying to keep control of the Four Corner Hustlers from behind bars.

Over the summer, as his trial was nearing, Spann had his visitation and communications suspended by jail officials after prosecutors said he’d been recorded trying to intervene with co-defendants’ pending cases and disrupt witnesses who were being subpoenaed to testify against him.

“Look this is what is going on, I’m trying to find out everybody whom (prosecutors) are trying to grab, and when they grab ’em I’m going to use them as my witnesses,” Spann told one associate in July, according to prosecutors. “I don’t give a f---- I’m already a step ahead of them.”

On another call, Spann was captured laughing as another associate told him he was going to “f--- the trial up” with his testimony, according to prosecutors.

In 2015, while under investigation for federal gun charges, Spann was caught chatting on social media with an acquaintance who followed a witnesses’ movements in and around the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse, where she was scheduled to appear before a grand jury, court records show.

“Whatever she do just say I don’t touch sh—,” Spann said in one message.

The woman, Ladonah Hampton, had initially told federal agents she rented a gun for Spann at a suburban gun range where he took target practice. But when she appeared before the grand jury weeks later, she testified falsely that Spann had never handled the weapon, according to court records.

Days after her testimony, Hampton exchanged text messages with Spann assuring him she never told the grand jury he’d handled the weapon. She also promised to ask her lawyer to get Spann a transcript of her testimony, according to court records.

Hampton pleaded guilty to obstructing grand jury proceedings and was placed in a sentencing diversion program.

Spann, meanwhile, pleaded guilty to the gun charge. His sentencing on both of his convictions is set for March before U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin.

